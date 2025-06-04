Neurologik Launches Real AI Agents For Manufacturing - Already Solving Complex Technical Tasks
LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neurologik , an AI company building domain-trained agents for technical and product teams, announces the launch of its production-ready AI agents, already used by several manufacturing customers in live environments.
These agents are not chatbots or copilots - they operate like real technical staff, delivering structured outputs, validating solutions, and interpreting product data, standards, and regulations.
“We didn't build a chatbot,” said Andrei Tsyganok, Co-Founder and CRO of Neurologik.“We built agents that can reason through complex systems, and our customers are already using them in production.”
What the Agents Deliver
Neurologik's agents support manufacturers of complex systems by:
.Creating solution designs from minimal input
.Validating product configurations
.Explaining decisions with traceable logic
.Interpreting regional compliance standards
.Instantly comparing product options - including alternatives from competitors
.Providing early go / no-go decisions for each request or RFP
. And much more
Transparent Results
To showcase its capabilities, Neurologik published a 100-page example using public data from a known manufacturer. The document illustrates real prompts and outputs - highlighting how the system functions in the field.
📄 Download the report: neurologik/internalhub
About Neurologik
Neurologik builds specialized AI agents for manufacturers of complex products. These agents are trained on real documentation, structured product data, and industry-specific standards to serve as AI-powered product managers and solution designers. Neurologik is based in Delaware and Tallinn, serving global clients.
🔗 Learn more at neurologik
Andrei Tsyganok
Neurologik
