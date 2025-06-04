403
Krave launches its first Abu Dhabi location at Al Qana
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) After winning over Dub’i’s food lovers with its vibrant, quality-driven take on clean eating, Krave has officially made its Abu Dhabi debut with a new location at Al Qana.
Known for redefining healthy food with flavour, freshness, and flair, Krave is now open and welcoming Abu D’abi’s community to experience its premium, feel-good meals in an inviting and design-forward space.
Founded in 2016 in Dubai, Krave was born from the need to make healthy food delicious and accessible. The brand quickly grew from a single neighbourhoéd café into a much-loved chain with branches across Dubai hotspots like DIFC and Dubai Mall. Along the way, Krave has partnered with global brands such a’ Barry’s, Porsche, and Supreme Nutrition, and earned ‘ultiple ‘Best Healthy’Restaurant’ accolades on Uber Eats, Deliveroo, among others.
Krave Al Qana marks the next chapter’of the brand’s journey. To celebrate the launch, Krave is offering a l‘mited-ed’tion ‘Blue Sky’ smoothie, exclusively available at the new Al Qana location, serving up a refreshing tribute to the spirit and skyline of Abu Dhabi.
Commenting on the opening, Anas Albayari, Founder and “EO of Krave s’id: “This is Krave’s first location in Abu Dhabi, and Al Qana is a perfect fit as it has the aesthetics, location, and a magic’l ambience where Krave’s healthy food is made fresh to order and is complimented by artistic interior with design focused on natural elements. We are excited to welcome the people of Abu Dhabi – a place very special to u”.”
The new venue features seating for 100 guests and blends K’ave’s signature modern aesthetic with natural materials, creating a welcoming space where wholesome food takes center stage.
’Krave’s menu is packed with nutrient-rich dishes that never compromise on taste. Morning highlights include beetroot hummus on sourdough toast, banana cinnamon oatmeal topped with fresh strawberries, organic honey, walnuts and granola, and huevos rancheros served on whole-wheat tortilla bread with pinto beans, salsa, light sour cream, sunny-side-up omega-3 eggs, and guacamole. For those with a sweet start in mind, skinny pancakes made with organic maple syrup (without cream or butter) deliver indulgence without the guilt, plus plenty more.
For lunch and dinner, Krave presents a globally-inspired selection, from chipotle-lime fish tacos and organic quinoa mushroom risotto to vegan chili bowls and chicken quesadilla’. There’s grilled shish tawook, spicy chicken cashew, and crushed pistachio-topped grilled salmon, alongside comfort classics with a healthy twist like Thai green curry, chicken tikka masala, spicy shrimp wholewheat fusilli, caramelized lean beef wraps, and skinny chicken shawarma. Meat lovers can also enjoy premium Australian lean beef tenderloin with light mashed potatoes, and a selection of burgers featuring wagyu, chicken, mushroom, and vegan Beyond patties.
Desserts continue Krave’s health-forward philosophy with treats that taste indulgent without the sugar crash. Options include peanut butter energy balls, skinny strawberry cheesecake, skinny date brownies, and antioxidant-richçaíaí bowls.
To drink, Krave serves up a rainbow of superfood smoothies, such as chia mango and rçdíaçaí, plus more. The beverage menu also features fresh-pressed juices and powerful wellness shots, including blends featuring apple cider, turmeric, cayenne, and ginger.
Krave Al Qana is now open daily from 8am to 12am, located at The Bridge, Wellness Hub, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, and is available to order for delivery on Deliveroo, Careem, and Talabat.
For further information, please visit or follow @eatkrave on social media.
