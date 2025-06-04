'Cleaner Beach' Event Fosters Environmental Awareness Among Children
Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing support for community-based environmental initiatives, the Ministry of Municipality participated in the“Cleaner Beach” event organised by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Ambassadors.
The event brought together more than 200 children on one of the country's beaches, with the aim of instilling sustainability values and enhancing environmental awareness among the younger generation.
The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al-Karani, who expressed his pride in taking part in the initiative. He praised the strong environmental awareness demonstrated by the children during beach clean-up and tree-planting activities.
Al-Karani said:“What we are witnessing today reflects a bright image of a generation aware of its responsibilities towards the environment. The Ministry of Municipality is keen to support such creative initiatives, as they represent a true investment in building an environmental culture among the new generations. We affirm our commitment to supporting every voluntary and community effort that contributes to protecting our natural resources and achieving sustainability goals.”
Also participating in the event were Director of the Public Cleaning Department Muqbil Madhour Al-Shammari, along with a number of ministry officials and environmental advocates. They observed various activities including educational workshops, traditional games, environmental competitions, and an art exhibition showcasing children's recycling-themed creations.
