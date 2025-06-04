403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-Korea’s expected Leader plans "co-prosperity" with N-Korea
(MENAFN) In his initial public statement regarding North Korea, Lee Jae-myung—who is widely expected to become South Korea’s next president—declared on Tuesday his intention to engage in dialogue and pursue “co-prosperity” with Pyongyang to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, he vowed to “overcome insurrection” within South Korea, according to various reports.
These remarks came as vote tallies indicated that Lee, representing the main opposition Democratic Party, was leading decisively in the presidential race. His rival from the ruling People Power Party, Kim Moon-soo, conceded defeat.
Relations between the two Koreas have deteriorated sharply under the administration of the recently removed President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Lee outlined his top priority as ensuring that “there will never again be another military coup” in South Korea—a country that had been under military rule until transitioning to democracy in the early 1980s.
Addressing a crowd outside the National Assembly, Lee reaffirmed, “South Korea will overcome insurrection.”
The special election was held after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law last December. This move led to his impeachment by parliament and eventual removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April, as stated by reports.
These remarks came as vote tallies indicated that Lee, representing the main opposition Democratic Party, was leading decisively in the presidential race. His rival from the ruling People Power Party, Kim Moon-soo, conceded defeat.
Relations between the two Koreas have deteriorated sharply under the administration of the recently removed President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Lee outlined his top priority as ensuring that “there will never again be another military coup” in South Korea—a country that had been under military rule until transitioning to democracy in the early 1980s.
Addressing a crowd outside the National Assembly, Lee reaffirmed, “South Korea will overcome insurrection.”
The special election was held after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law last December. This move led to his impeachment by parliament and eventual removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment