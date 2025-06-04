Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-04 02:28:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc. : Today announced it has received purchase orders through its OEM sales channel valued at approximately US$6.3 million. The batteries will be used by a leading Fortune 100 e-commerce company in the United States for powering material handling electric vehicles in multiple distribution centers. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $4.28.

