Darshan Kumaar On Upcoming Suspense Thriller: It's Going To Push Me As An Actor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Darshan Kumaar is all set to explore uncharted emotional terrain in his next film, an untitled suspense thriller currently in production in Bihar. The actor says the project is going to push him as an actor.

“What excites me even more is the challenging role I get to play-layered, intense, and something I haven't explored before,” Darshan, who has worked in films such as NH10 and Dhokha - Round D Corner, said.

Darshan added:“It's going to push me as an actor, and I can't wait to bring this character to life.”

“This one's special-and I'm sure it'll leave you all surprised and hooked! More updates soon... need all your love and blessings!” the actor added,

The film is under the direction of Rao Devendra and the vision of cinematographer Attar Singh Saini.

Darshan made his debut with the film Tere Naam, where he essayed one of Salman Khan's friends. The actor was seen first in NH10 with Anushka Sharma.

He gained recognition with the Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom in 2014. The actor gained major spotlight with The Kashmir Files, in which he starred as a young student from a Kashmiri Pandit family.

Apart from films, the actor worked in shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, playing Shukracharya, the guru of the demons.

Darshan was last seen in the film“Dhokha: Round D Corner,” a romantic psychological thriller film directed by Kookie Gulati. The film also stars R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film revolved around a woman with a psychological disorder, who is taken hostage by a terrorist. It unveils a web of lies and deception between the married couple. He was also seen in Kaagaz 2, a courtroom drama directed by V. K. Prakash and Jay Dev Banerjee.

The film is a spiritual successor to the 2021 film Kaagaz. It stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Smriti Kalra, Anang Desai, and Kiran Kumar. The film is a remake of a 2015 Malayalam film Nirnayakam by Prakash.