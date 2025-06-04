EPSO-G Announces Audited Sustainability Performance Report For 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EPSO-G (company code: 302826889, registered office address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) (hereinafter - the Group) announces the 2024 Sustainability Performance Report (the Performance Report), including an Independent Limited Assurance Report. The Independent Limited Assurance of the Performance Report has been carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

EPSO-G issued a EUR 75 million sustainability-linked bond ISIN LT0000406530 (hereinafter - the Bond prospectus) on 7 June 2022 (EUR 75,000,000 3.117 per cent. Senior Unsecured Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2027). Under the terms of the Bond, EPSO-G committed to achieving sustainability performance target (SPT1) to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions (tCO2e) by 30% by 2026, compared to the 2019 baseline and SPT2 - ensure that the amount of energy not supplied (hereinafter - ENS) does not exceed 136.255 MWh in the period 2022-2026.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has assessed the calculation and disclosure of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, and ENS indicator. The audit firm confirmed in an independent limited assurance report that the EPSO-G Group has calculated the two key performance indicators for 2024 in compliance with the criteria for disclosure of the sustainability indicators.

The Performance Report provides the latest information on the progress of the Group's key sustainability-linked performance targets and its indicators in the implementation of both the 2022 EPSO-G Sustainability-linked Finance Framework and the commitments made by EPSO-G under the Bond prospectus.

This Performance Report should be read in conjunction with the EPSO-G 2024 consolidated management report (hereinafter - Management Report), which contains information relating to sustainability and other significant events affecting the Group. The Management Report is presented together with the independent auditor's report on the audit of the separate and consolidated financial statements and the independent practitioner's limited assurance report on the EPSO-G consolidated sustainability statement for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information

Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail ...

Attachment

Darnumo_rodiklių_pažangos_ataskaita_2024_EN