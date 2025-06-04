KATE, Japan's No. 1 Makeup Brand, Launches Strategic Initiatives To Strengthen Business And Brand Recognition Across Asi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) has identified its international makeup brand KATE as a strategic growth driver within its cosmetics portfolio. This initiative aligns with the company's ambition to establish a“Global Sharp Top” business framework. In line with this vision, Kao is making significant investments to amplify KATE's global presence. As part of this initiative, KATE will broaden the reach of its signature“Shadow Enhancing Makeup” philosophy-a technique deeply inspired by Japan's cultural appreciation for shadows and light. In its role as Japan's No.1 makeup brand*1, KATE will also collaborate with iconic Japanese cultural content to showcase the richness of both Japanese makeup culture and the broader essence of Japanese heritage on the global stage. To enhance the brand's value, KATE will elevate the experience at its global flagship store KATE TOKYO Shibuya Sakura Stage , through immersive UX experiences. This strategic move aims to accelerate global growth, particularly across Asia. Brand Expansion Strategy in Asia Since its launch in 1997, KATE has championed the slogan“NO MORE RULES.” empowering individuals to express their personality and confidence through makeup, unbound by trends or convention. Recognized for pioneering the shadow enhancing makeup technique, KATE creates striking facial dimension and expression through the interplay of light and shadow. KATE has established itself as Japan's No.1 makeup brand*1 and has played a significant role in evolving Japanese makeup culture. The brand is now expanding its signature makeup technique to consumers across Asia, where makeup culture shares many similarities with Japan, and where eye makeup plays a pivotal role. As a distinguished ambassador of Japanese makeup culture, the brand aims to transcend borders while continuing to inspire individuality and confidence in its consumers. *1 Survey by INTAGE SRI+: Cumulative sales amount in the makeup market from January 2021 to December 2024 June: Collaboration with Popular Anime“JUJUTSU KAISEN Hidden Inventory / Premature Death” *2 Beginning June 2, KATE is excited to unveil a limited-edition collaboration with the globally acclaimed comic-turned anime series JUJUTSU KAISEN . Known for its commitment to breaking conventions and fostering creative self-expression through meticulously designed products, KATE aims to inspire users to unleash their creativity. This collaboration introduces a collection of limited-edition products featuring packaging designs inspired by striking scenes that highlight the intense gaze of the iconic character Satoru Gojo . The collection will be available from June 21. Under the campaign slogan“Makeup is the most powerful spell to control your confidence”, the collaboration highlights the transformative potential and creative possibilities of makeup on a global scale. To support the campaign, a dedicated photo spot featuring Satoru Gojo will be installed at the brand's flagship store , KATE TOKYO Shibuya Sakura Stage . Additionally, a special microsite will be launched on KATE's official website. The campaign will leverage a comprehensive“OMO (Online Merges with Offline)” strategy, seamlessly integrating social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and TikTok with in-store experiences and campaign video content, maximizing user interaction and engagement. Limited-Edition JUJUTSU KAISEN Collaboration Product Lineup

Product Name Variants Suggested Retail Price KATE Designing Eyebrow 3D 2 types JPY 1,100 (incl. tax: JPY1,210) KATE Super Sharp Liner EX4.0 2 types JPY 1,300 (incl. tax: JPY 1,430) For more information, visit the JUJUTSU KAISEN collaboration microsite .

*2 © Gege Akutami / Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

July:“LIGHTS ON SHADOW.” Collaboration with renowned Japanese artists

In July, KATE is set to launch a collaboration with renowned Japanese artists popular throughout Asia. Centered on the theme“Shadow Enhancing Makeup Transcends Dimensions”, this campaign illustrates how the expert application of highlights and shadows can evoke stunning beauty that bridges the two- and three-dimensional realms.

In addition to product offerings, including eyeshadow and eyebrow items designed for shading techniques, the campaign will symbolically portray the process of unlocking one's individuality and gaining confidence through hyper-realistic visual techniques. Local brand ambassadors will be appointed in key Asian markets such as Taiwan and Thailand to amplify the cultural narrative and reach of Japanese makeup artistry.

September: Jointly developed with Universal Studios Japan, a next-generation walkthrough attraction

On September 5, KATE will unveil a collaboration with Universal Studios Japan , a popular destination for both local and international visitors. Together, they will co-create a new attraction:

“Witches of House 18: Bewitching Mansion of Emotion” , as part of the park's Halloween Horror Nights event.

This marks the first-ever co-development of an attraction between Universal Studios Japan and an official event partner. Centered on the theme“Unleash the self hidden inside you”, the experience draws out a wide range of emotions through the guidance of four witches, revealing new dimensions of the self. This collaboration between KATE and Universal Studios Japan delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, unlocking extraordinary surprises and creative freedom that empower guests to express their best selves.

KATE will continue to promote Japanese makeup culture throughout Asia by engaging in ongoing media outreach and creating unique consumer experiences. With the goal of becoming Asia's No.1 makeup brand, Kao is dedicated to enhancing KATE's market presence as part of its broader strategy to build a“Global Sharp Top” cosmetics portfolio.

