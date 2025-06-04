KATE, Japan's No. 1 Makeup Brand, Launches Strategic Initiatives To Strengthen Business And Brand Recognition Across Asi...
|
Product Name
|
Variants
|
Suggested Retail Price
|
KATE Designing Eyebrow 3D
|
2 types
|
JPY 1,100 (incl. tax: JPY1,210)
|
KATE Super Sharp Liner EX4.0
|
2 types
|
JPY 1,300 (incl. tax: JPY 1,430)
|
For more information, visit the JUJUTSU KAISEN collaboration microsite .
*2 © Gege Akutami / Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project
July:“LIGHTS ON SHADOW.” Collaboration with renowned Japanese artists
In July, KATE is set to launch a collaboration with renowned Japanese artists popular throughout Asia. Centered on the theme“Shadow Enhancing Makeup Transcends Dimensions”, this campaign illustrates how the expert application of highlights and shadows can evoke stunning beauty that bridges the two- and three-dimensional realms.
In addition to product offerings, including eyeshadow and eyebrow items designed for shading techniques, the campaign will symbolically portray the process of unlocking one's individuality and gaining confidence through hyper-realistic visual techniques. Local brand ambassadors will be appointed in key Asian markets such as Taiwan and Thailand to amplify the cultural narrative and reach of Japanese makeup artistry.
September: Jointly developed with Universal Studios Japan, a next-generation walkthrough attraction
On September 5, KATE will unveil a collaboration with Universal Studios Japan , a popular destination for both local and international visitors. Together, they will co-create a new attraction:
“Witches of House 18: Bewitching Mansion of Emotion” , as part of the park's Halloween Horror Nights event.
This marks the first-ever co-development of an attraction between Universal Studios Japan and an official event partner. Centered on the theme“Unleash the self hidden inside you”, the experience draws out a wide range of emotions through the guidance of four witches, revealing new dimensions of the self. This collaboration between KATE and Universal Studios Japan delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, unlocking extraordinary surprises and creative freedom that empower guests to express their best selves.
KATE will continue to promote Japanese makeup culture throughout Asia by engaging in ongoing media outreach and creating unique consumer experiences. With the goal of becoming Asia's No.1 makeup brand, Kao is dedicated to enhancing KATE's market presence as part of its broader strategy to build a“Global Sharp Top” cosmetics portfolio.
About Kao
Kao, a Japan-based manufacturer of personal care and household products, cosmetics, and specialty chemicals creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its brands such as Attack laundry detergent, Bioré and Jergens skin care products, Laurier sanitary products, Curél, SENSAI, and MOLTON BROWN cosmetics, and Oribe hair care products, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,630 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 32,600 people worldwide and has more than 130 years of history in innovation. As an enterprise that provides products people use on a daily basis, the Kao Group takes responsibility to actively reduce the environmental footprint of its products throughout the product lifecycle. This is laid out in Kao's ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, which launched in 2019.
Please visit the Kao Group website for additional information.
