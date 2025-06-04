SIKA TO ADVANCE THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY WITH GIATEC

Sika has made a strategic investment in GiatecTM Scientific Inc., a global leader in digital concrete technology platforms specializing in smart testing and AI-driven solutions, headquartered in Canada. Giatec develops advanced sensors, software, and data analytics tools to optimize concrete quality, durability, and sustainability, from production and delivery to placement. This investment represents a significant milestone in Sika's overall digital strategy, helping the construction industry to improve efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

One key challenge in concrete production is the tendency to overdesign concrete mixes due to raw material fluctuations. With Giatec's AI-powered concrete mix optimization and Sika's advanced admixture technologies, the amount of cement and aggregates used can be analyzed and optimized precisely. This results in significant cost savings and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

In alignment with Sika's strategy to enhance its digital ecosystem, this partnership will accelerate the adoption of smart technologies. By integrating software, sensors, and data platforms, it aims to empower customers to monitor, optimize, and predict various aspects of construction projects for better outcomes.

Ivo Schaedler, Head of Construction Sika: "Sika is excited to shape the future of the concrete industry through digital transformation, working closely with Giatec and its network of strategic global partners like Heidelberg Materials. By leveraging digital innovation, we are providing the construction industry with unparalleled data-driven insights that improve sustainability and performance, and enable the next level of modern construction."

"We are pleased to strategically partner with Sika as we work together to redefine the future of AI-powered concrete construction," said Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-founder of Giatec. "With Sika's global reach and proven leadership in the industry, we are uniquely positioned to scale our smart technologies worldwide, empowering the construction sector with data-driven solutions that enhance efficiency, durability, and sustainability on a global scale."

GIATEC CORPORATE PROFILE

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the concrete industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

For more information visit

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

