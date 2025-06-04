Colle AI Streamlines Asset Deployment With Scalable Cross-Network Routing Tools

Unlocking the future of digital art through AI-powered NFT creation and innovation.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the intelligent multichain NFT platform, has introduced advanced routing capabilities to streamline NFT deployment and ensure smoother asset distribution across supported blockchain networks. This upgrade further reinforces Colle AI's position as a scalable and creator-first infrastructure in the Web3 ecosystem.The new routing tools intelligently distribute NFTs across Ethereum, Solana, XRP, BNB Chain, and Bitcoin by optimizing for gas fees, network congestion, and finality times. These improvements give creators more control over how their assets are deployed and ensure seamless performance across diverse user bases.Colle AI's real-time automation engine now dynamically adapts to routing conditions, reducing transaction bottlenecks and allowing for faster, predictable NFT drops. This intelligent routing solution eliminates the need for manual bridge configuration or fragmented workflows.With this enhancement, Colle AI delivers a truly frictionless NFT deployment experience for creators aiming to scale and diversify their presence across chains with minimal effort.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

