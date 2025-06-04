I-ESG Wins Grand Prize As The Sole ESG Solution Honoree At 2025 Forbes Korea CSR Awards

i-ESG's AI powered ESG data solution

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- i-ESG, a leading AI-powered ESG data and risk management platform, announced that it has been awarded the Grand Prize at the 2025 CSR Awards , co-hosted by Forbes Korea and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). Among the distinguished winners, i-ESG was the only company recognized in the ESG solution category, underscoring the platform's technological innovation and meaningful contribution to corporate sustainability.This prestigious award celebrates organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact in corporate social responsibility. i-ESG stood out for delivering a cloud-based SaaS platform that enables companies to comply with fast-evolving global ESG regulations efficiently and affordably. By transforming regulatory burdens into structured data, the platform helps clients reduce administrative workload by over 80% and cut compliance costs to a tenth."As ESG becomes a prerequisite for global competitiveness, we believe every company regardless of size should be empowered with affordable and effective tools to enhance ESG readiness" said Bell Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG. "We are honored that Forbes Korea and KCCI recognized not only our technology but also our social mission to democratize ESG compliance."i-ESG has been delivering its solution to a wide range of industries, including large corporations, SMEs, and public institutions in Korea, and is rapidly expanding into Global markets including Asia, Mena, US and Europe.A member of the UN Global Compact, i-ESG is also a certified B Corp and holds ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, demonstrating a strong commitment to transparency, security, and global sustainability standards.With this latest recognition, i-ESG reaffirms its mission to equip more businesses with the intelligence and infrastructure they need to thrive in the era of responsible growth.

