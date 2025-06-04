Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rpost Launches Integrated Registered Email App For Box, Enhancing Secure Document Delivery And E-Signing

2025-06-04 01:04:25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, has unveiled a new app integrated with Box to streamline how users send and secure documents. This new feature lets Box users transmit files via Registered Email with legally admissible proof of delivery, HIPAA-compliant encryption, and electronic signature options - all within Box's interface. Users can send up to ten documents per month, each up to 200MB, for free, eliminating the need for downloads or external access permissions.

This integration addresses a key challenge for businesses: the need to securely collaborate with external parties without compromising access controls or overcomplicating delivery. RPost's app allows one-click delivery of files directly to recipient inboxes, with the added benefit of auditable proof and simplified e-signing. As CEO Zafar Khan states, this“Triple Play” of proof, encryption, and e-signature enhances Box's value as a complete office-in-the-cloud solution.

