Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alex Carter Crosses $100 Million In Sales: The Ecommerce Visionary Behind Velomax Automation


2025-06-04 12:07:10
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Miami, Florida - Alex Carter, founder of Velomax Automation, has surpassed $100 million in Amazon and Walmart sales.

Over 8+ years, Carter has helped 400+ clients achieve passive income through fully managed Amazon stores.

“What drives me is helping people create financial freedom without sacrificing all their time,” says Carter.

With branded product sourcing, Amazon compliance, and full-service management, Carter's system produces consistent, reliable results.

For updates, follow Alex Carter on Instagram @alex87

Learn more about Velomax Automation at or email ....

About Velomax Automation

Since 2017, Velomax Automation has been deeply involved in the Amazon space. Starting quietly, the company began by building its first Amazon stores. As word spread, friends and family began reaching out for help with their own Amazon ventures. The demand quickly grew, and within a few years, Velomax Automation was managing over 100 stores-primarily from referrals. Recognizing the opportunity, the company made the decision to fully commit to automation, scaling its operations by establishing warehouses, building large teams, and bringing in growth specialists. Today, Velomax Automation manages over 200 clients who are earning passive income through Amazon. Selling on Amazon is a smart addition to any investor's portfolio, but success doesn't come easily. Rather than going through costly and stressful trial-and-error, clients can now partner with professionals who have a proven system-ensuring it's done right from the start.

