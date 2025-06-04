Microsoft Is Laying Off More Than 300 Employees

More than 300 employees of the American company Microsoft have recently received layoff notices. This follows the earlier announcement in May of approximately 6,000 job cuts, Azernews reports.

“We are implementing the organizational changes necessary for the company to succeed in a dynamically evolving market,” a representative of Microsoft said in a statement to the agency.

According to Satya Nadella, the CEO, periodic budget adjustments and strategic shifts depend largely on the current state of the technology market. At present, significant investments are required to power data centers that support artificial intelligence (AI) operations. AI technologies are increasingly capable of performing tasks previously handled by employees, which contributes to workforce reductions.

As of 2024, Microsoft employed around 228,000 people worldwide, with roughly 55 percent based in the United States.

Despite these layoffs, Microsoft continues to heavily invest in AI research and development, aiming to lead innovations in areas such as natural language processing, machine learning, and cloud computing. This shift reflects the company's focus on long-term growth through automation and intelligent technologies.