Dino Miliotis Reframes The AI Conversation In Modern Healthcare

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As public anxiety over artificial intelligence grows, recovery advocate and OpiAID spokesperson Dino Miliotis is offering a grounded perspective on how AI is already being used responsibly in healthcare-specifically in addiction recovery.

“People fear AI will replace the human touch,” says Miliotis.“That's not what we're doing. We're giving clinicians an edge-tools that help make personalized care safer, smarter, and more effective.”

Rather than halting progress, Miliotis believes the current conversation should inspire ethical leadership. He's calling for a new Hippocratic Oath for AI-a set of principles guiding creators, especially in healthcare, where the patient-clinician relationship is irreplaceable.

NC-based OpiAID is a data science company providing clinicians with real-time insights to make addiction recovery safer, more effective, and personalized. By analyzing biometric data from wearable devices through machine learning, OpiAID's technology can track key patient indicators, including physical and emotional health, medication adherence, and recovery milestones. This real-time data allows clinicians to proactively adjust treatment plans, ensuring each patient receives the right care at the right time. With relapse rates always looming-even in long-term recovery-this kind of precision care isn't just about saving lives. It's about helping people live them fully and meaningfully.

Miliotis emphasizes that healthcare decisions remain in human hands.“No machine replaces a doctor-now or ever. Our technology provides timely, valuable indicators that support care. It doesn't automate it.”

Recent polls show most Americans favor slowing AI development to ensure ethical use. Miliotis says that concern is valid-but companies like OpiAID are already demonstrating how to apply AI responsibly, with a focus on outcomes, ethics, and human connection.

“Healthcare isn't about speed for speed's sake,” he adds.“It's about better outcomes, safer care, and giving people their lives back. That's our true north.”

About OpiAID

OpiAID is a data science company transforming addiction recovery through real-time clinical insights. By equipping healthcare professionals with predictive tools and biometric data, OpiAID helps deliver safer, more personalized care-always with the clinician at the center. For more information call 910-777-4915.

