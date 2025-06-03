Huawei Techwave Summit 2025: Accelerating The Intelligent World A New Era Of AI And Innovation

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the TechWave Summit 2025 – Central Asia and Middle

East – brought together over 1,500 tech leaders, innovators, and policymakers from

more than 15 countries. With the theme "Accelerating the Intelligent World," the

event became a defining moment for the region's role in shaping the future of

technology and AI.

Cloud Stack in advancing hybrid cloud adoption-from cloud-native to

AI-native-enabling enterprises to build and manage their own AI models efficiently.

With operations in 170+ countries and 96 availability zones globally, Huawei's

KooVerse infrastructure was presented as a foundation for secure and scalable digital

innovation. The summit highlighted real-world initiatives like Uzbekistan's Digital 2030

Vision, illustrating national progress supported by Huawei's AI-native architecture.

Key speakers like Johnny Lyu introduced advanced AI models, including Pangu and

DeepSeek, enabling intelligent transformation within secure environments.

Driving the Vision Forward

A pivotal highlight of TechWave Summit 2025 was the high-level strategic meeting

between Mr. Philip Gan, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, and the

executive leadership of SecureTech. Leading the session was Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi,

Founder and CEO of SecureTech-a renowned expert in advanced technology and

cybersecurity. Mr. Abdul Rahoof, Head of Strategic Accounts & Security Systems, and

Mr. Mohamed Elmahi, Senior Executive – Strategy, who contributed key insights on

implementation and strategic alignment. Convened behind closed doors, the meeting

served as a vital platform for aligning cybersecurity frameworks and accelerating

AI-driven digital transformation across the Middle East and Central Asia.

SecureTech played a central role in steering discussions on AI-native security

architecture, intelligent technology integration, and the development of region-specific

AI models. Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi articulated a forward-looking vision for autonomous

threat response systems and robust AI governance, while Mr. Abdul Rahoof and Mr.

Mohamed Elmahi contributed strategic insights on operationalization and scalable

deployment. The meeting underscored SecureTech's leadership in regional

cybersecurity innovation and laid the foundation for an expanded strategic partnership

with Huawei.

Pioneering Presence from SecureTech

Among the summit's most influential participants was SecureTech, represented by its

Founder and CEO, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi-a seasoned technology leader with over

25 years of expertise and a member of several international tech

committees-alongside Abdul Rahoof, Head of Strategic Accounts & Security

Systems, and Mohamed Elmahi, Senior Executive – Strategy. The executive

leadership team played a pivotal role in high-level meetings and strategic discussions

on AI cybersecurity, next-gen technologies, and smart innovations shaping the region's

intelligent future.

Keynote Impact and Strategic Leadership

Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi's strategic insights into the evolving role of AI in enterprise

security and smart infrastructure were a cornerstone of the summit. His participation in

high-level leadership meetings reinforced the UAE and the broader Middle East's

commitment to being global tech leaders.

"We are not just participants in the digital revolution-we are architects

of a smarter, more connected future," said Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi.

SecureTech's leadership actively contributed to shaping strategic discussions on

next-generation AI cybersecurity, advanced technology, and smart technologies

transforming industries.

These powerhouses proved our region is leading the charge in crafting a connected,

intelligent future

A Global Gathering of Innovators

The summit was marked by powerful sessions and panel discussions featuring senior

tech executives from Huawei, including:

● Philip Gan, President, Huawei MECA

● Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei MECA

● David Tao, CEO, Huawei UAE

● Alex Zhang, Managing Director, Huawei UAE Enterprise

● Shan, Director, Channel Business, Huawei UAE

Together with regional leaders, the focus remained on scaling AI for real-world impact,

including secure infrastructure, smart industries, and intelligent connectivity.

Conclusion: Igniting the Intelligent Future

TechWave Summit 2025 wasn't just an event-it was a declaration. A declaration that

Central Asia and the Middle East are at the forefront of the world's intelligent

transformation. With visionaries like Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi and the SecureTech team,

the region is not just participating in the global conversation-it's leading it.

Manqoosh Marketing

Manqoosh Marketing & Advertising

+971 50 613 7100

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.