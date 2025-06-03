Infiswift Technologies Rebrands To Infiswift.Ai

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MILPITAS, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infiswift Technologies, Inc. announces the launch of Infiswift, a strategic rebranding initiative that positions the company as a premier artificial intelligence solutions provider for mid-to-large manufacturers and industrial companies. This evolution reflects the company's transition from its IoT origins to a sophisticated AI engineering firm specializing in native AI development, complex problem-solving, and enterprise-scale automation solutions.Infiswift distinguishes itself in the crowded AI marketplace through its engineering-first approach, delivering native AI development built from the ground up. The company's core capabilities span Document Intelligence for processing technical documentation and contracts, Visual Intelligence for analyzing images and inspection data, Connected Systems for integration with industrial equipment, and Process Automation for streamlining enterprise workflows. With proven expertise across industrial equipment manufacturing and capital goods sectors, Infiswift addresses the complex technical challenges that standard AI solutions cannot handle."Infiswift is a clear message to the market: we're your AI dream team." says Sarva Thulasingam, CEO of Infiswift. "One hundred percent of our clients and prospects are asking how AI can consistently deliver results without compromising on security or quality. We've built our reputation solving complex industrial problems, and this rebranding makes it clear that we are all in on leveraging AI for our clients.”The company's new market identity emphasizes its deep industry experience and track record of successful deployments across complex industrial data ecosystems. Infiswift's solutions are designed for COOs, manufacturing leadership, and operations teams seeking to leverage artificial intelligence for high-volume business process automation and technical knowledge work. The company maintains its legal structure as Infiswift Technologies, Inc. while presenting its enhanced AI capabilities under the Infiswift brand to better serve enterprise clients globally.About InfiswiftInfiswift is an engineering-first artificial intelligence company specializing in native AI development for industrial and manufacturing applications. The company delivers Document Intelligence, Visual Intelligence, Connected Systems, and Process Automation solutions designed to solve complex enterprise challenges. For more information, visit .

