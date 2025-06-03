Flamebar Investments LLC Secures Multi-Million Dollar Growth Investment To Expand Capacity And Drive Conquest Flamebar Growth

Revenue-based transaction will fund expansions of the Michigan-based company through an innovative, shareholder-friendly financing structure

WARREN, Mich., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conquest Flamebar, a leading provider of fire-rated duct and fire-rated A2L refrigerant enclosures, has secured a multi-million dollar growth investment from Decathlon Capital Partners. The funding will be used to support capacity expansion and fuel the company's ongoing growth initiatives. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Warren, MI, Conquest Flamebar specializes in delivering code compliant fire-rated architectural and engineered duct systems for infrastructure projects across a variety of industries. With proven experience, globally recognized approvals, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, the company helps ensure the safety of building occupants and first responders in the event of fire in commercial and industrial building systems.

James Miller, CEO of Conquest Flamebar, said the company is committed to advancing fire protection solutions that meet the highest industry standards. "At Conquest, we are focused on delivering fire-rated duct systems that are tested and rated to rigorous standards," Miller said. "From design through delivery we take pride in supporting the success of our customers' projects and are excited to continue growing our capabilities to meet rising demand."

Thomas Webster, Managing Partner at Pacific Growth Investors, said the funding provides Conquest Flamebar with resources needed to capitalize on growing market opportunities. "This investment gives Conquest the flexibility to scale operations and meet increasing demand while maintaining full control over the company's future," Webster said.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, expressed excitement about supporting Conquest's next phase of growth. "Conquest Flamebar has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation in the fire protection space," Borchers said. "We're proud to support their expansion efforts and look forward to seeing their continued success."

About Conquest Flamebar

Conquest Flamebar specializes in manufacturing fire-rated duct and A2L enclosure systems for a wide range of commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential projects. With a commitment to precision, performance, and occupant safety, Conquest provides solutions that meet the highest global standards. The company is headquartered in Warren, Michigan. Learn more at .

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors and geographies. Learn more at .

