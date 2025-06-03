Kuwait's Al-Itqan Legal Group Partners With Amazon Payment Services To Advance Digital Payment Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews) Strategic collaboration aims to enhance electronic transaction capabilities and support Kuwait's digital economy transformation

Al-Itqan Legal Group , a leading Kuwaiti law firm, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Amazon Payment Services , marking a significant milestone in the integration of legal expertise with advanced payment technology solutions in the Middle East.

The memorandum of understanding focuses on expanding access to sophisticated payment technologies and developing comprehensive legal frameworks to support Kuwait's growing digital payments sector. Amazon Payment Services operates as the most trusted online payment gateway in the MENA region, processing payments across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.







"At Al-Itqan, we believe in the importance of forging high-impact partnerships with leading global institutions such as Amazon, one of the world's foremost technology companies," said Sultan Saad Al-Qahtani, Co-Founder of Al-Itqan Legal Group . "This agreement aims to enhance market efficiency and stimulate digital transformation in the legal and financial business environment."

The partnership represents what Al-Qahtani describes as "an advanced model of legal and technological integration," combining Al-Itqan Legal Group's two decades of experience with Amazon's global payment processing capabilities.

Key objectives of the collaboration include:

. Developing legal and regulatory frameworks aligned with digital payment sector growth

. Enhancing electronic transaction infrastructure in Kuwait

. Supporting businesses with innovative legal solutions for payment technology adoption

. Fostering sustainable, technology-driven economic growth

Fahad Al-Buraikan, Co-Founder of Al-Itqan Legal Group , emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership for Kuwait's economic development. "We are proud of this partnership, which marks a strategic step in supporting Kuwait's digital economy by offering innovative legal solutions that respond to the developments in the payments sector," Al-Buraikan stated.

The signing ceremony brought together senior executives from both organizations, including Samit Tyagi, Head of Sales for Amazon in the GCC, and Mohammad Imtiaz, Regional Head of Business Development and Partnerships for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Amazon. Representing Al-Itqan Legal Group were the Co-Founders along with Ahmed Mahmoud, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Al-Itqan Legal Group has established itself through innovative approaches, with a proven track record of managing complex client needs efficiently. The firm specializes in intellectual property protection, contract drafting and review, franchise and distribution agreements, and regulatory compliance.

This partnership builds on Amazon Payment Services' recent expansion efforts in the Middle East and Africa, including a multi-year commercial partnership with Mastercard signed in September 2024 to digitize payment acceptance across key regional markets.

The collaboration aligns with Kuwait's broader vision of building a sustainable digital economy that meets evolving demands for digital transformation and smart services. By combining legal expertise with cutting-edge payment technology, both organizations aim to accelerate the adoption of electronic payment solutions among Kuwaiti businesses and consumers.

