SEVEN MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS WINS

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Seven Media, the region's biggest independent integrated communications agency, has announced five significant new business wins.

The agency will now represent a diverse range of high-profile clients including global travel leader, Skyscanner; public-private initiatives facilitator, Emirates Foundation, which focuses on sustainable community development; one of the UAE's most important historical landmarks, Qasr Al Hosn; leisure and entertainment operator and manager, Yas Asset Management, whose assets include Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront; and Abu Dhabi Awards, one of the UAE's highest civilian honours, which recognises individuals whose contributions have positively benefited the UAE.

The new additions reflect Seven Media's expansive capabilities across sectors ranging from travel and tourism to government, culture and lifestyle.

Gregg Fray, Co-Owner of Seven Media, commented:“These wins across the agency's multiple divisons are a testament to the incredible talent and strategic thinking that runs through our team. We are proud to partner with such iconic and influential brands, and look forward to helping them tell their stories in powerful and engaging ways.”

From supporting a global travel platform like Skyscanner, to a prominent government initiative like Emirates Foundation, Seven Media continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver impactful communications campaigns across varied industries.

Seven Media's integrated approach, combining digital strategy, creative content production, and results-driven PR, has earned it numerous accolades and long-standing client partnerships.

Seven Media:

Seven Media is the most dynamic communications agency in the Middle East – delivering impactful campaigns through PR, digital and social media, creative and video production. They are an open and honest agency that delivers real results – with a laser focus on starting conversations, driving change, and improving the organisations they work with.