Corrao Group Launches Myfirst TPMTM

Affordable, Scalable, and Faster-To-Deploy Trade Promotion Management (TPM) Solution

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrao Group , a global leader in Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud implementations, today announced the official launch of MyFirst TPMTM. MyFirst TPMTM is an entry-point implementation exclusively leveraging Salesforce TPM to enable fast-growing CPG brands that need structure, speed, and scalability-without a 12-month build or a massive price tag.

Trade Promotion Management is a critical capability for consumer goods companies, allowing them to plan, execute, and measure promotions that drive volume and influence shopper behavior. According to research, trade spend often accounts for up to 20% of annual revenue, so the ability to track ROI and optimize performance is essential. However, traditional TPM system implementations have been costly, complex, and time-consuming, making them out of reach for many fast-growing brands. MyFirst TPMTM was designed to solve this by offering a streamlined, scalable, and more affordable path to TPM success on Salesforce.

"Emerging consumer goods companies need fast, effective ways to deploy trade promotion management solutions so they can effectively manage trade programs that capture increasingly price-sensitive consumers," said Achyut Jajoo, SVP and GM, Manufacturing, Automotive, & Consumer Goods at Salesforce. "Corrao Group's MyFirst TPMTM is a fast, value-driven, and proven solution for deploying Salesforce's Trade Promotion Management technology tailored to each brand's needs. It harnesses the AI, data and industry-specific innovation from Consumer Goods Cloud to give brands the ability to build effective trade plans, optimize spend, and fuel more profitable growth."

Why MyFirst TPMTM Matters

For years, consumer goods and retail customers have encountered a similar challenge: they want a TPM tool but quickly turn away from traditional deployments' price, timeline, and complexity. MyFirst TPMTM aims to solve this by offering:



Affordable Entry Point: Core Salesforce TPM capabilities at a fraction of the cost.

Accelerated Deployment: Delivered in just five months.

Right-Sized Functionality: Standardized features designed to meet common CPG planning needs.

Future-Ready Architecture: Built to scale as customers grow into more advanced trade promotion strategies. AI-Enabled Insights: Post-promotion analysis and insights, helping brands make smarter, faster decisions.

"Corrao Group is pleased to announce the official launch of MyFirst TPMTM, the inaugural solution in our new MyFirst Family of offerings. MyFirst TPMTM empowers emerging consumer goods brands with a rapid, cost-effective, and scalable path to adopt Salesforce's comprehensive trade promotion management application. This solution is built to meet companies at their current stage and seamlessly support their growth into the future. With MyFirst TPMTM, we are opening a new chapter in how we help fast-growing brands accelerate their digital transformation and achieve operational excellence," said Jack Corrao II, Managing Partner of Corrao Group.

About Corrao Group

Since 2008, Corrao Group has been a trusted global Salesforce partner, helping B2B organizations across retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, and healthcare drive digital transformation. Our expertise spans Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud for Sales & Service, Retail Execution (REx), Customer Planning & Forecasting (CPF), Trade Promotion Management (TPM), Agentforce, and Data Cloud. With seamless integration and a deep understanding of industry challenges, we translate complex business processes into scalable, high-performing Salesforce solutions. As power users and implementation experts, we optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and accelerate growth-ensuring your business stays ahead in a competitive market. Please visit corraogroup to learn more.

Additional Resources



Follow Corrao Groupon LinkedIn and X Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X

Contact: Jack Corrao III, [email protected]

SOURCE Corrao Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED