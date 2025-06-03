Landingai Named Snowflake Startup Program Data Cloud Product Partner Of The Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LandingAI today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , that it has been named the 2025 Startup Program Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

LandingAI has been honored for its outstanding contributions to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem, delivering significant value to joint customers across manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services sectors. Through its innovative Visual AI platform, LandingAI has empowered organizations to enhance quality control, streamline operations, and achieve unprecedented accuracy-all within the secure environment of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

The LandingLens Snowflake Native App stands out as a user-friendly solution that enables the creation, training, and deployment of AI models for computer vision projects. This seamless integration eliminates the need for data migration and maintains the highest standards of data security.

LandingAI also announced the launch of Agentic Document Extraction (ADE) on Snowflake Marketplace. ADE, a Snowflake Native App, enables enterprise customers to accurately capture intricate details from documents, including visual elements like charts and tables, delivering traceable insights that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence

Dan Maloney, CEO at LandingAI, commented on the recognition: "This award validates the significant impact of our partnership with Snowflake. Our shared mission is to empower enterprise customers by integrating powerful tools directly into platforms where their data already resides. This approach removes barriers for organizations looking to leverage visual AI in real-world applications, simplifying deployment and accelerating innovation."

The collaboration between Snowflake and LandingAI exemplifies a commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of data-driven enterprises. By combining Snowflake's data cloud with LandingAI's advanced Visual AI capabilities, the partnership offers a comprehensive solution that drives efficiency, accuracy, and innovation across various industries. This recognition underscores LandingAI's position as a leader in the Visual AI space and highlights the company's dedication to delivering transformative solutions through strategic partnerships.

"The transformative results LandingAI has achieved for our joint customers exemplify innovation in action," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. "Naming them as the Startup Program Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year is not just recognition of their technical excellence, but of their vital role in shaping how modern enterprises harness the AI Data Cloud."

The Snowflake Startup Program empowers early-stage companies to build innovative applications and products on Snowflake's Data Cloud platform. Designed for promising startups, the program offers comprehensive technical support, training resources, and valuable go-to-market opportunities. By providing access to Snowflake's powerful data platform and partner ecosystem, the program helps emerging companies accelerate their growth while developing scalable, data-driven solutions. This initiative demonstrates Snowflake's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of technology leaders. To learn more about the Snowflake Startup Program, click here .

Learn more about LandingAI and Snowflake here . Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2025 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

About LandingAI

LandingAITM delivers cutting-edge agentic visual AI technologies that empower customers to unlock the value of visual data. With LandingAI's solutions, companies realize the value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to production.

LandingAI's flagship product, LandingLens TM, enables users to build, iterate, and deploy Visual AI solutions quickly and easily. LandingAI is a pioneer in agentic visual AI technologies, including Agentic Document Extraction and Agentic Object Detection , which enhance the ability to process and understand visual data at scale, making sophisticated Visual AI tools more accessible and efficient.

Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, founding lead of Google Brain, and former chief scientist at Baidu, LandingAI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of Visual AI that benefits all. For more information, visit Landing .

SOURCE LandingAI

