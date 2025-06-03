Retail Expert Mark Ryski Debuts New Book To Packed Room At RCC STORE 25

Mark Ryski, Founder and CEO, HeadCount Corporation launched his latest book, Store Traffic is a Gift at RCC STORE 25 in Toronto.

Leading store traffic authority shares how retailers can grow sales in today's turbulent market

- Mark Ryski, Founder and CEO, HeadCount Corporation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned retail strategist and HeadCount Corporation Founder and CEO Mark Ryski launched his latest book, Store Traffic is a Gift , today to a standing-room-only crowd at the Retail Council of Canada's STORE 25 conference in Toronto.

The event marked the highly anticipated debut of Ryski's third book, offering retail leaders a timely playbook to turn dwindling store traffic into measurable growth-especially critical as consumer sentiment hits new lows in 2025.

“Retailers are facing a perfect storm of inflation, cautious shoppers and tariff threats,” said Ryski during his keynote.“But even with fewer people walking through the door, Store Traffic is a Gift proves there are powerful, practical ways to grow sales.”

Backed by over two decades of experience and real-world insights, Ryski shared battle-tested strategies for converting foot traffic into higher sales conversion-insights urgently needed by retail operators navigating turbulent times.

Acclaimed retail expert Neil Saunders, Managing Director, GlobalData attested to the strategic value of this knowledge among brick-and-mortar retailers.“Mastering the art of monitoring and converting foot traffic into sales requires data-driven discipline and diligence – knowledge that Mark Ryski's Store Traffic Is a Gift delivers in abundance.”

As the worldwide leading authority on store traffic and conversion analytics, Ryski's session drew hundreds of retail professionals eager for actionable advice, reinforcing his reputation as a go-to expert in the field. The book's title encapsulates his core belief: Every shopper who enters a store is a valuable opportunity-especially now.

Store Traffic is a Gift is available for pre-order now and will be available wherever books are sold on September 30, 2025. The book is already being hailed as essential reading for retail executives, field leaders and store managers seeking to drive performance in a challenging economy.

About Mark Ryski:

Mark Ryski is the Founder and CEO of HeadCount Corporation, a leading analytics firm specializing in in-store traffic and conversion metrics. Recognized as a Top Retail Expert for 2025, Ryski is a three-time author whose work helps retailers turn store traffic into sales.

Lisa Goller

Lisa Goller Marketing

+1 416-460-0659

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.