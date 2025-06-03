Adrem Systems Corporation Expands Michigan-Based IT Services With Ypsilanti Tech Works Partnership

AdRem expands Michigan footprint through a strategic partnership with Ypsilanti Tech Works, adding new clients and enhanced managed services capabilities.

- Patrick BirtANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AdRem Systems Corporation, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, has announced a strategic regional partnership with Ypsilanti Tech Works (YTW), a respected Michigan-based IT services provider led by Patrick Collins. This partnership marks a major step forward in AdRem's efforts to grow its regional support across Michigan, delivering managed IT and cybersecurity services.As part of the agreement, Patrick Collins will join AdRem full-time in a dual role as network engineer and client success manager. He will remain the main point of contact for existing YTW clients while also contributing to technical projects and community outreach across Michigan.YTW clients will transition into AdRem's Managed IT and Online Services platforms through a phased process strengthening service continuity while expanding access to 24/7 support, enterprise-grade cybersecurity tools, and a larger team of experienced technicians.“We're thrilled to bring Patrick Collins and the Ypsilanti Tech Works clients into the AdRem family,” said Patrick Birt, President and CEO of AdRem Systems Corporation.“This move represents more than just growth-it's about strengthening our ability to serve with greater depth, speed, and expertise. Patrick's technical skillset and trusted client relationships are a perfect match for our mission to deliver reliable, personal, enterprise-class IT services. Our clients, both new and existing, will feel the benefits immediately, from increased local support to expanded project capacity.”The partnership developed over the past year through ongoing conversations and project alignment. According to Lisa Cardenas, AdRem's Vice President of Commercial Services, the decision reflects both operational synergy and personal trust.“We've known Patrick and admired his work in the Ann Arbor tech community for quite some time,” said Lisa Cardenas.“Over the past year, both our CFO and I have had the opportunity to build a strong relationship with him. This partnership felt like a natural next step, not just technically, but personally. We're excited to bring our teams together and deepen our support for the region we all call home.”The move supports industries AdRem already serves, including construction, legal services, and healthcare, and opens the door to a higher tier of support for former YTW clients, including around-the-clock helpdesk support, enterprise-level cybersecurity solutions, website and cloud infrastructure hosting, and proactive infrastructure monitoring and management.“Joining AdRem opens the door to a higher standard of service for my clients,” said Patrick Collins, Founder of Ypsilanti Tech Works.“I'm excited to continue working directly with the businesses I've supported for years, while also tapping into AdRem's expanded capabilities. Together, we're delivering something truly unique: personal, local support backed by the power and reliability of a larger organization.”This collaboration continues AdRem's growth strategy focused on expanding without losing its core focus on localized, relationship-driven support.It follows AdRem's 2024 acquisition of Sherpa , a Virginia-based compliance consulting firm, and reinforces its long-term vision: to deliver scalable, secure, and accessible IT services with a local presence and national infrastructure.ABOUT YPSILANTI TECH WORKSYpsilanti Tech Works is a Michigan-based IT company founded by Patrick Collins. The firm provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions to small businesses across the greater Ann Arbor region.Known for hands-on support and long-term client relationships, YTW helps businesses align IT with operations while keeping systems secure and efficient.ABOUT ADREM SYSTEMS CORPORATIONFounded in 2003, AdRem Systems Corporation delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance consulting, and digital services. The company supports clients across sectors, including healthcare, construction, legal, and government contracting, from offices in Virginia and Michigan.AdRem focuses on reliable service, secure systems, and technology that matches each client's unique business goals.For more information, visit .

Ashley Birt

AdRem Systems Corporation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

AdRem Systems Corporation Forges New Partnership with Ypsilanti Tech Works Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.