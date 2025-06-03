If While Residing In California, You Purchased An Annual Pass To Seaworld San Diego, You May Be Entitled To Compensation

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a court-authorized Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer or a lawsuit against you.

A $1.5 million settlement has been reached in the class action lawsuit against SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. and Sea World, LLC ("SeaWorld" or "Defendants"). SeaWorld San Diego is a theme park and entertainment company. Plaintiff Daniel Blanco ("Named Plaintiff") brought this Lawsuit individually and on behalf of a California class of consumers alleging that SeaWorld San Diego violated the requirements of California Business and Professions Code sections 17600-17606 regarding disclosure, affirmative consent to, and reminder of automatic renewal offer terms and cancellation rights in connection with a customer's purchase and renewal of Annual Passes. SeaWorld denies any wrongdoing and contends that it complied with all applicable laws.

Who is Included? You are a Settlement Class Member entitled to receive a pro rata (a legal term meaning equal share) cash payment under the Settlement if the following Settlement Class definition applies to you: all persons with a California home or billing address on file with Defendants, who purchased one or more Annual Passes to SeaWorld San Diego using the SeaWorld San Diego website or mobile application on or after February 28, 2019 whose Annual Pass automatically renewed after the initial twelve-month commitment ended on or before February 28, 2025 and who did not receive a refund for the first auto-renewal charge.

What does the Settlement provide? If the Court grants final approval and the Settlement becomes effective, SeaWorld will pay a settlement amount of $1.5 million. The Settlement Administrator will subtract from the settlement amount the settlement administration expenses, any service award to the Named Plaintiff, and any attorneys' fee and expenses awarded to Settlement Class Counsel as approved by the Court. The remaining amount, the Net Settlement Amount, will be distributed on a pro rata basis (a legal term meaning equal share) to each Settlement Class Member who does not timely opt out of the Settlement.

When and where will the Court decide whether to approve the Settlement? The Court will hold a "Fairness Hearing" on August 15, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. to consider whether to approve: the Settlement, a request by Settlement Class Counsel for up to $500,000 for their attorneys' fees and up to $20,000 for their costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Lawsuit, and the Named Plaintiff's request for a service award of up to $10,000 for their services with the Lawsuit.

How do I get a cash payment? You do not need to take any action now to receive a payment. If the Final Settlement Date occurs, cash payments will be issued to Settlement Class Members who do not timely opt out (referred to as "Participating Settlement Class Members"). After the Final Settlement Date, the Settlement Administrator will email Participating Settlement Class Members a link to the election portal, which will provide thirty (30) days to make their payment election. If no payment selection is made, participating Settlement Class Members will automatically receive a payment.

Other Options: If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement and any judgments and orders, you must opt out by emailing or mailing a request for exclusion by July 22, 2025 . If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you may object (i.e., tell the Court it should not approve the Settlement or any of the requested fee awards) by July 31, 2025 . More information on how to opt out or object is available at . If you object, you may ask to appear at the Fairness Hearing, but you do not have to do so. If you do not opt out of this Settlement, you are waiving and releasing your rights to bring or maintain your own lawsuit against Defendants regarding the allegations in the Lawsuit and you will be legally bound by the Settlement and any judgments and orders.

This notice is a summary. Learn more about the Settlement at , or by calling toll-free 1-888-865-1770.

SOURCE Superior Court of the State of California for the County of San Diego

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED