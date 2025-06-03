Growthloop Compound Marketing Engine Now Powered By Snowflake Cortex AI

Data & Marketing teams can now unite within Snowflake, leveraging OpenAI to activate Growth Agents and drive compounding growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , a deeper integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to leverage Snowflake Cortex AI , Snowflake's fully managed suite of AI services, to power its newly launched Compound Marketing Engine . Leveraging Cortex AI, GrowthLoop is bringing agentic AI marketing capabilities directly into Snowflake. As a result, marketing teams can now drive rapidly compounding growth powered by their cloud data without moving data or compromising governance.

With Snowflake's newly announced support for Azure OpenAI models , GrowthLoop users can collaborate with a series of AI Growth Agents to generate audiences, suggest journeys, and orchestrate omnichannel campaigns in real time-all from within the enterprise data cloud.

"With Snowflake Cortex AI, our goal is to make AI easy, efficient, and trusted for every enterprise using Snowflake," said David Wells, Industry Principal, AdTech and MarTech at Snowflake. "The GrowthLoop Compound Marketing Engine is a prime example of how our joint customers can activate their data with AI agents, directly from the Snowflake platform-turning data into outcomes in a faster, more efficient, and more responsible manner."

The integration marks a major step forward for data leaders looking to bring marketing into the same secure, governed, and unified data environment powering the rest of the business. By enabling marketing execution powered by Snowflake data, without laborious ETL pipeline setup and data mapping exercises, organizations unlock the compounding impact of rapid experimentation, personalization, and AI-powered orchestration-without data duplication or unnecessary complexity.

"Data teams shouldn't have to choose between control and impact," said Chris O'Neill, CEO of GrowthLoop. "Through our strengthened partnership with Snowflake, we can unlock the full potential of first-party data and AI - empowering marketing teams to move faster, test more, and drive compounding business growth, all from within Snowflake."

Key Benefits for Data Teams:



Snowflake-Native Activation: Build, analyze, and launch campaigns based on your highest quality data stored in Snowflake via GrowthLoop's Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace .

Secure LLM Integration: Enable marketing to activate Audience and Journey Agents via natural language prompts in AI Studio; powered by Cortex AI, all while staying within the Snowflake security boundary.

Unified Governance: Maintain a single source of truth with enterprise-grade access control, security, and privacy. Frictionless Collaboration: Give marketers access to data and AI without the need to write code.

This integration signals a joint commitment to enabling the future of the marketing data stack where ease, efficiency, and trust are no longer trade-offs, but standard operating procedure.

To learn more or see a live demo, visit GrowthLoop/Snowflake or visit the GrowthLoop booth at Snowflake Summit, June 2-5, in San Francisco.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a Compound Marketing Engine that drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle, using agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Growth Agents propose audiences and journeys, and activate campaigns across channels, streamlining execution and continuously analyzing performance data to make suggestions for campaign optimization.

Recognized by G2 as a Momentum Leader & Best ROI for Enterprise, thousands of marketers at enterprises like Google, Indeed, and Express rely on GrowthLoop to grow faster with agentic AI, drive measurable campaign results, and maximize marketing ROI-compounding results with every experiment, iteration, and campaign.

