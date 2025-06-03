Rudderstack Launches Snowflake Streaming Integration For Snowflake AI Data Cloud

RudderStack's new Snowflake Streaming integration will enable joint customers to continuously stream customer event data into Snowflake, making it available for analysis within seconds.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , the launch of its streaming integration for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud . The new integration combines the power of RudderStack's infrastructure for customer data collection and governance with Snowflake's Snowpipe Streaming technology. Joint customers will now be able to collect and deliver clean, compliant customer event data from every source directly to Snowflake in near real-time and unlock low-latency use cases in the AI Data Cloud.

"By leveraging Snowflake's Snowpipe Streaming technology, RudderStack joins Snowflake in making data streaming more accessible," said Eric Dodds, Head of Product at RudderStack. "Now, more organizations can unlock valuable low-latency use cases in Snowflake, such as real-time analytics, A/B testing, and personalization. Our high-performance SDKs and robust governance tools make it easy to collect events across the customer journey and enforce governance before the data lands in Snowflake."

"RudderStack's commitment to helping Snowflake empower every enterprise marketer to achieve its full potential through data and AI can be seen through the launch of its Snowflake Streaming integration," said David Wells, Industry Principal, AdTech and MarTech at Snowflake. "We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake's AI Data Cloud ecosystem through collaboration with RudderStack to make customer data streaming more accessible for every Snowflake customer."

Partnering with Snowflake to launch the RudderStack Snowflake Streaming integration empowers mutual customers to quickly set up reliable pipelines that stream customer data into Snowflake. It's never been easier to enable faster insights, mitigate churn, and deliver timely personalization from Snowflake.

By building tools, applications, and solutions on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Partners help customers maximize Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful insights. AI Data Cloud Services Partners provide industry experience, technical expertise, and strategic best practices to help customers mitigate risk and drive business value with Snowflake throughout their entire data and AI journey. To learn more about becoming an AI Data Cloud partner, visit the Snowflake Partner Network .

About RudderStack

RudderStack is the only enterprise-grade data infrastructure for collecting, transforming, and delivering customer event data wherever it's needed in real time. With its data-cloud-native architecture, companies can move data with control and safety while maintaining full ownership. Robust integrations eliminate low-level work, so data teams can reliably connect customer data to business tools, data clouds, and existing streaming pipelines while quickly adapting to changing business needs. Integrated governance tools provide unparalleled control to enforce data quality and compliance in pipeline, so every downstream team can move faster with confidence in their data. RudderStack is the customer data foundation for smarter decisions, more powerful AI/ML, optimized marketing spend, and better customer experiences at industry-leading companies like Footlocker, Wyze, Glassdoor, and Allbirds. Visit RudderStack to learn more.

Contacts

Morgan Lundblad | RudderStack | [email protected]

SOURCE RudderStack

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED