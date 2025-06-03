Archive360 Unlocks Enterprise Archive Data For AI, Analytics, And Compliance On Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Enables automated governance and seamless integration of archive connected data into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud; Archive360 will be at booth #2603 at the Snowflake Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360, the company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management, analytics and AI, today announced at Snowflake Summit 2025 , a new integration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, enabling organizations to seamlessly prepare and govern archive data. Through the integration, customers retain complete control over what data is published to Snowflake – enabling compliance, accelerating access to insights, and unlocking the full value of their archive data.

Archive360's Governed AI Data Cloud gives organizations precise control over how archive data is accessed and used by AI tools and analytics platforms. It streamlines the ingestion of data from both active and legacy applications, helping teams derive value faster. Built on a cloud-native, class-based architecture, Archive360 provides each customer with a dedicated SaaS environment – ensuring complete data segregation, administrative control, and seamless integration with existing security protocols.

When paired with Snowflake, Archive360 empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of all their archive data, which was previously inaccessible or locked away, stored in proprietary formats, and unavailable at scale to modern data analytics platforms. Archive360 automates the process and expands the range of data available to Snowflake, without slowing down the process and accelerating time to value.

"Snowflake can extract extremely valuable insights from archive data, but historically, enterprises have not been able to efficiently make this AI and analytics ready, while providing extensive governance capabilities in parallel," said Dan Manners, VP Product Strategy, Archive360. "With Archive360 and Snowflake, organizations can easily transform their archive data from a closed environment, integrating into modern data ecosystems that drive innovation and inform critical business decisions."

"Archive360's expertise in modern archiving and data governance brings tremendous value to our shared ecosystems," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. "Together, we're helping organizations unlock and operationalize archive data-enabling secure, compliant, and scalable access to information that was once difficult to use."

See Archive360 in action at booth #2603 at the Snowflake Summit 2025 in San Francisco, June 2-5. For more information on Archive360's platform, visit

About Archive360

Archive360 is the modern archiving company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management. The Archive360 platform addresses complex data governance and compliance challenges while enabling AI and data analytics. Enterprise organizations and government agencies worldwide rely on Archive360 to unlock actionable insights from their archived data, while reducing cost and risk. Learn more about Modern Archiving at Archive360.

