Doubleword Launches Self-Hosted Inference Platform On Snowflake Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doubleword today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , that it has launched its Self-Hosted Inference Platform on Snowflake Marketplace . The platform, available as a Snowflake Native App, enables enterprises to deploy any open source or custom AI model to run directly in their Snowflake environment, efficiently serving these models through scalable APIs for downstream application development.

"The era of centralized APIs for AI innovation is evolving. Enterprises are now embracing specialized, self-hosted solutions to unlock unparalleled performance, security, and differentiation," said Meryem Arik, Co-Founder & CEO of Doubleword. "At Doubleword, we are committed to empowering organizations to harness the full potential of AI while offering complete control over their data and workloads. Driven by customer demand, we're thrilled to bring Doubleword to Snowflake and officially join Snowflake's strong AI partner ecosystem."

Together, Doubleword and Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, are able to help joint customers elevate their Gen AI workloads by deploying cutting-edge model capabilities directly where their data lives. This collaboration enables Snowflake customers to access over 20,000 open source models to run directly in their Snowflake Environment.

Doubleword's Inference Stack offers one-click deployment of any open-source or fine-tuned model directly within their Snowflake environment. The intuitive interface, available as a Snowflake Native App, allows users to configure infrastructure requirements such as warehouse cluster sizes, compute pools, and auto-scaling requirements. With just a few clicks, users can deploy models within Snowpark Container Services and activate scalable AI APIs for downstream business application development. This solution streamlines setup and deployment, accelerating overall time to value.

"When it comes to bringing AI use-cases and agents to production, building on Snowflake by leveraging our Native Apps and/or APIs provides a tremendous opportunity for our partners," said Kieran Kennedy, Global Head, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. "Partners like Doubleword can give our customers greater flexibility around selecting the right AI model for their specific use cases, and ensuring those models operate securely within the Snowflake environment."

Joint customers can now leverage Doubleword's Self-Hosted Inference Platform on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to run their AI where their data is. As a Snowflake Native App, customers can install and run the application directly in their Snowflake account without requiring data movement, reducing silos and accelerating time to value.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here .

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers to build applications using Snowflake's core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace , and deploy them within a customer's Snowflake account. To learn more about the Snowflake Native App Framework and how to become a Snowflake partner, click here .

Using the combined capabilities of Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services , developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within their customers' Snowflake accounts, without requiring data movement. To learn more about Doubleword's Self-Hosted Inference Platform, click here .

About Doubleword

Doubleword is a self-hosted inference platform purpose-built for enterprises. Committed to making self-hosting AI as easy as using 3rd party APIs, Doubleword is on a mission to help enterprises own & control their AI. Doubleword was founded by AI researchers and has received backing from top investors and industry leaders, including Dawn Capital, Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue, and Dataiku CEO Florian Douetteau.

