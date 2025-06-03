Macau-Based Epsium Enterprise Limited Celebrates Nasdaq Listing With Closing Bell Ceremony

MENAFN - GetNews) EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED (Nasdaq: EPSM) (“EPSIUM” or the“Company”), a Macau-based importer and wholesaler primarily of high-end alcoholic beverages, today announced that it celebrated its recent Nasdaq listing by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The ceremony commemorates EPSIUM's successful transition to a publicly listed company, following the completion of its initial public offering on March 26, 2025. EPSIUM's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“EPSM.” The IPO raised gross proceeds of US$5.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and related expenses.

Held at the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony is a longstanding tradition that recognizes corporate milestones and achievements. EPSIUM's leadership team, including CEO Mr. Son I Tam, was joined by employees, partners, and representatives from the professional services community to mark the occasion.

Mr. Son I Tam, CEO of EPSIUM, commented:“This is a proud milestone for our company - and a meaningful moment for a business born in Macau to step onto the global stage. This achievement belongs to every teammate, every investor, and everyone who believed in us. The world today is full of uncertainty - but also full of opportunities. I've learned that success isn't just about speed, but about direction and staying true to our values. I will always put our investors first and lead with integrity and responsibility.”

EPSIUM plans to allocate the net proceeds from the IPO to several key initiatives: approximately 60% toward mergers and acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, 10% toward sales and brand building, 20% for general corporate purposes, and the remaining 10% as discretionary reserve under the direction of the board of directors.

Founded and headquartered in Macau, EPSIUM has developed a strong presence in the high-end liquor market, serving premium hospitality and private clients. The Company has also benefited from the business-friendly policies of Macau, which continue to support diversified economic development and cross-border business growth.

“The support of Macau's stable regulatory environment has played a crucial role in EPSIUM's growth journey,” said Mr. Son I Tam in interview ahead of the ceremony.“As a gateway between mainland China and international markets, the Greater Bay Area provides EPSIUM with strategic advantages for regional expansion and long-term value creation. Our Nasdaq listing is a new beginning-we will continue to build on our foundation and tell the story of Chinese liquor to a global audience.”

About EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Through its Macau operating entity, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada ("Luz"), a limited liability company organized under Macau laws in 2010, EPSIUM is engaged in importing and wholesaling primarily alcoholic beverages in Macau. Through Luz, the Company imports and sells a broad range of premium beverages, primarily alcoholic beverages and, in 2022, a small quantity of tea and fruit juice. The alcoholic beverages the Company sells include Chinese liquor, French cognac, Scottish whiskey, fine wine, Champagne, and other miscellaneous beverage alcohol. Sales of Chinese liquor is by far the Company's most significant operations, and the Company is a top wholesaler of high-end Chinese liquor in Macau.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

