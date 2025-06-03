Litime Marine Batteries: Powering Outdoor Adventures For Generations

MENAFN - GetNews) At the 2025 Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, LiTime made more than a product debut-it sparked connections across generations of anglers.

As the top-selling lithium battery brand online, LiTime showcased a range of marine-grade LiFePO4 batteries engineered for trolling motors, sonar systems, and the specialized demands of modern fishing gear. But the focus wasn't just performance-it was about making clean energy a lasting part of family outdoor life.

One standout moment: renowned fishing influencer Goodman_fishing stopped by the booth with his family. While his child watched wide-eyed as a lithium battery was installed, Goodman remarked:“Everything from 12V to 36V fits perfectly-and the Bluetooth response is lightning fast!”

That simple, heartfelt moment captured what LiTime Marine Lithium Battery is all about: Not just powering your boat-but helping power the memories that bring generations together.

LiTime 12V 100Ah TM Bluetooth: Power That Fits Every Generation of Boats

Designed for 30-70 lb trolling motors, the LiTime 12V 100Ah TM Bluetooth Trolling Motor Battery combines legacy compatibility with cutting-edge performance.

Built to the BCI Group 31 standard, it's a seamless drop-in for most boat types-making it the go-to lithium upgrade for families replacing lead-acid systems. Even owners of older, smaller boats can easily transition to this lightweight, high-efficiency solution.

Younger users will appreciate the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which lets them monitor charge levels, voltage, and temperature directly from their smartphone. And with an IP65 rating and -4°F discharge capability, it's ready for wet, cold, and unpredictable environments.

Engineered for 4,000+ full cycles at 100% DOD, it's built to endure years of fishing trips and family expeditions. As part of LiTime's traceable lineup, each unit features“one cell, one code” tracking, ensuring quality you can count on.

Whether you're casting lines from a vintage rowboat or a modern bass rig, this battery delivers power that spans generations-just like the memories made on the water.

LiTime 12V 50Ah TM Bluetooth: Greener Power, Shared Across Generations

Lightweight, compact, and smart-the LiTime 50Ah battery is the perfect solution for 20–70lb trolling motors, especially in ice fishing setups and parent-child fishing adventures.

With 640Wh of power, it easily handles not just the motor, but also sonar finders, action cameras, and handheld radios-keeping all your gear running in sync.

The Bluetooth-enabled smart monitoring and IP65 water/dust protection make it easy and safe to use, even for younger anglers. With a little help from parents, teens can handle setup with confidence-turning outdoor outings into shared learning and bonding moments.

But it's not just convenient-it's consciously built. According to a lifecycle study by Joshi et al., lithium-ion batteries dramatically lower carbon emissions during their use phase, especially compared to fossil-fuel or lead-acid alternatives.

LiTime's LiFePO4 batteries reflect this philosophy-offering families a clean, efficient, and sustainable power choice that supports the next generation of outdoor explorers.

LiTime 16V 70Ah Bluetooth: Lightweight Core, Built for Sonar Precision

In response to the growing use of sonar and radar in recreational fishing, LiTime has unveiled a specialized 16 volt lithium battery designed for today's high-performance fish-finding systems. Engineered for seamless compatibility with Humminbird, Lowrance, and Garmin devices, the battery features an isolated power structure that shields sensitive electronics from motor interference, resulting in sharper, clearer imaging.

Weighing 69% less than comparable lead-acid models, the battery redefines what's possible in lightweight marine energy. Its compact, high-density design not only reduces strain on boat structure but also enhances maneuverability-an edge especially critical in small watercraft. As researchers like M.M. Hasan have noted, weight plays a decisive role in maritime performance, directly affecting both stability and fuel efficiency. With this release, LiTime continues to push the boundaries of marine electrification, offering anglers a smarter, sleeker way to power the future of fishing.

LiTime Technology That Extends Life, Not Replaces It

“At LiTime, our mission isn't to replace hard-earned experience with tech-it's to preserve the way people live and connect,” said a company engineer. That philosophy drives the company's ongoing innovation, from traceable battery cells and one-touch activation to seamless system compatibility. The result: power solutions that users can trust enough to pass down to their kids-along with the lifestyle they love.

With more than 30 marine battery models and over 100 accessory options, LiTime offers a tailored approach to outdoor energy. Each battery goes beyond raw performance-it represents continuity, connection, and the confidence to share what matters most with the next generation.

About LiTime

LiTime is a company with 15 years of experience in the new energy storage sector. Focused on user needs and powered by technological innovation, LiTime continually pushes forward in its mission to deliver the best value in lithium iron phosphate batteries. To date, LiTime's battery technology has earned more than 380 product certifications. Guided by the brand philosophy of "Life & Discovery," LiTime stands as an industry leader, dedicated to providing green, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions, while making a significant contribution to reducing the global carbon footprint and reshaping the power grid landscape.