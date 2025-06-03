Emirates Stallions Group Builds On Real Estate Success With Launch Of Royal Development Holding

The new entity will consolidate ESG's real estate development subsidiaries into one focused entity to drive future growth.

Launch to strengthen ESG's ability to shape future-ready living spaces in line with evolving market needs and global design trends.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – June 2025: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), the leading conglomerate with operations spanning from Workforce Solutions, Real Estate Development, Design & Interiors Manufacturing to Agriculture & Landscaping, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC) announced today the launch of Royal Development Holding, a visionary boutique real estate developer aiming to evolve spaces and elevate lives.

As part of its launch, Royal Development Holding unifies a group of specialized real estate development entities including Royal Development Company (RDC) and Royal Architect Project Management (RAPM), while paving the way for the introduction of new companies that will further strengthen its market presence and capabilities.

Building on Royal Development Company's 15-year legacy of trust, excellence and innovation, the launch of Royal Development Holding marks a new era for the Group, enabling it to enhance its presence in the real estate value chain. By adding boutique real estate development capabilities, ESG strengthens its offerings to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that elevate living experiences and support its long-term growth strategy.

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, stated:“Our subsidiary Royal Development Company has been the trusted force behind managing over 60 iconic projects in more than 15 countries across the globe enriching our expertise in the real estate sector. We are now evolving the Royal Development name and scope of work by launching Royal Development Holding, a visionary boutique developer that will build lifestyle-driven communities to nurture growth, transform the everyday experience, and shape the future of living.”

In today's crowded real estate landscape, developers are racing towards creating integrated, intelligent, and inspiring communities that respond to the changing needs of society, provide futureproof living solutions and foster a sense of belonging.

With Royal Development Holding stepping into the spotlight as a forward-thinking boutique developer, it underlines a solid commitment to shaping ecosystems that offer a blend of functionality, well-being, and sustainability, and creating vibrant developments that shape the future of intelligent and connected living.

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding, commented:“At Royal Development Holding, we continuously enhance our performance and expand our activities by listing several of the Group's real estate development and project management companies under Royal Development Holding. This is in line with our vision of constant growth and transformation. By integrating innovation, sustainability, and creative design, we will be crafting truly transformational projects that redefine modern living and elevate lifestyles.”

About Royal Development Holding:

Royal Development Holding is a visionary boutique real estate developer launched in 2025 under the umbrella of leading, UAE-based conglomerate ESG Emirates Stallions Group, aiming to evolve spaces and elevate lives. The company is committed to building lifestyle-drive communities that redefine the future of living through excellence, innovation and comprehensive real estate solutions.

About Emirates Stallions Group ESG:

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to“Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE's economic boom, stressing its core values of“integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.68 billion as of 31 March 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.