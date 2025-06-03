Datasite Acquires Leading Private Market Intelligence Company Grata With $500 Million Investment Commitment

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Datasite , the global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects, today announced that it has acquired Grata, a leading AI-native, private market intelligence company. CapVest Partners LLP (“CapVest”), the controlling shareholder of Datasite, intends to invest $500 million, organically and inorganically, to further expand Datasite's intelligence solutions.

“This landmark combination creates a unique market intelligence offering for enterprises globally,” said Rusty Wiley, CEO and President of Datasite.“Grata has comprehensive, accurate and searchable data on private companies. Combine that with the Datasite Group's anonymized and aggregated insights – from the largest and most trusted database in the world, capturing over 55,000 projects every year – and you've got an unmatched powerhouse of market intelligence.”

Founded in 2016, New York-based Grata offers an AI-native platform for private market workflows combining proprietary company data with integrated dealmaking software solutions. Datasite's acquisition and ongoing investment in Grata will accelerate the growth of its pioneering, deal sourcing and market intelligence tools. Co-founders Andrew Bocskocsky and Nevin Raj will continue to lead Grata as a strategic business unit within Datasite.

“We are thrilled to join the Datasite team and back our shared vision with significant investment,” said Andrew Bocskocsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Grata.“Together, with Datasite's global footprint, we are expanding our reach to international markets and creating unprecedented value for users.”

Christopher Campbell, Partner at CapVest, said,“Obtaining accurate, real-time data on private markets will further enable enterprises and investors to execute their strategic priorities. We welcome Grata to the Datasite Group and look forward to bringing unique insights to the M&A community.”

Datasite was advised by Arma Partners (M&A), Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP (Legal), Alvarez & Marsal (Financial), KPMG (Tax), Lockton (Insurance) and West Monroe (Technology). Grata was advised by Deutsche Bank (M&A) and Orrick (Legal).

About Datasite

Datasite is a global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects. Datasite's innovative products drive execution, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle.

About Grata

Grata is a leading AI-native private market intelligence and dealmaking company. Grata has the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies.

