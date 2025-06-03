Registration Now Open! UN Global Compact Network UK 2025 Annual Summit 14 Oct, 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) Sustainability is no longer a trade-off - it's a catalyst for growth, resilience, and profitability. Companies with strong ESG performance are unlocking enhanced brand reputation, recruiting better talent, and attracting long-term investors who are seeking credible, future-fit business models. As the market evolves, it's increasingly clear: sustainability is not only ensuring commercial resilience, it's also strengthening the bottom line.

To explore how sustainability can deliver tangible business benefits, the UN Global Compact Network UK Annual Summit comes to Church House Westminster on 14 October 2025. Join us in-person or via the online livestream to gain access to key insights from UK sustainability leaders across all sectors, sizes, and geographies.

REGISTER NOW

This year's sessions will delve into:



Financing the Future : How can businesses improve access to capital and reduce costs by advancing their sustainability performance?

Supply Chain Engagement : How can sustainable supply chains help to future-proof businesses by delivering resilience, cost savings, and other commercial benefits?

Transformative Innovation : How can businesses achieve long-term growth with breakthrough solutions to global challenges?

Shaping the Business Ecosystem : How can bold policy better support your company's ESG targets and make sustainable business practices more competitive?

Promoting Equality: How can companies improve profitability and enhance long-term business performance by reducing workforce inequalities? Communicating Sustainability: Should increasing communication about sustainability efforts be seen as a strategic power play for competitive advantage, or does it risk fuelling backlash in today's polarised environment?

Don't miss out on the interactive panels, workshops, and networking opportunities offered during our biggest event of the year – register now!

Spaces are limited, so make sure to secure your in-person ticket here for just £499 +VAT, or online here .

Best wishes,

The UN Global Compact Network UK

P.S. Is your organisation interested in sponsorship, speaking, or hosting a side event? Get in touch to explore opportunities.

REGISTER NOW