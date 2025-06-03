Mariner Acquires Taurus Asset Management, Adds $1.4 Billion In Assets Under Advisement

Mariner, a national financial services firm, today announced the acquisition of Taurus Asset Management, a New York City-based wealth management firm with approximately $1.4 billion in assets under advisement. The deal expands Mariner's footprint in serving professional athletes.

Taurus Asset Management was established in 2004 by Founder & Managing Principal Brad Peck. Since 1996, Peck has advised families as well as professional and retired athletes, a niche he has carried with him throughout his career and his work with Taurus Asset Management. The firm provides tailored wealth planning and investment management for high-net-worth individuals and families.

“Taurus Asset Management's deep bench of experience, particularly in working with high-profile clients and professional athletes, adds a new dimension to our capabilities,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner.“Our firm will benefit from Brad's long-standing relationships and unique perspective.”

In addition to wealth and investment advisory services, Taurus Asset Management offers clients integrated support across estate planning, tax preparation, insurance and personal finance. This comprehensive approach to long-term financial well-being mirrors Mariner's client-first approach and makes Taurus Asset Management's team a great fit.

“Our clients have complex financial lives that demand specialized attention and a high level of sophistication, from navigating concentrated equity positions to managing cross-generational wealth planning,” said Peck.“Mariner possesses the scale, depth and in-house expertise to help us further elevate the level of service we provide without compromising the highly personalized approach our clients expect. This partnership enhances our ability to meet the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families today, and to grow with them into the future.”

The deal closed on May 31, 2025. Following the transaction, Taurus Asset Management adopted the Mariner name and branding, and the team continues to serve clients from its Madison Avenue location. Houlihan Lokey acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Taurus Asset Management.

About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, so they can maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner and its affiliates now advise on over $555 billion in assets as of 3/31/25. Learn more at