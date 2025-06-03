Joerns Healthcare Appoints Doug Ferguson As Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a global leader in healthcare equipment design and manufacturing for the long-term care industry, yesterday announced that its Board of Managers has appointed Doug Ferguson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ferguson has served as the company's interim CEO since July 2024.

"After careful consideration, the Board unanimously determined that Doug Ferguson is the right leader to guide Joerns through its next phase of growth," said Earl DeCarli, Chair of the Board of Managers. "Throughout his tenure as Interim CEO, Doug has demonstrated thoughtful leadership during a pivotal period for the company, as well as a strong commitment to the company's vision of leading the industry in providing the highest quality products and most innovative care-enhancing technologies."

Since stepping into the interim role, Ferguson has overseen key strategic initiatives, including a realignment to focus on the company's core North American markets, while also deepening customer and partner relationships. Prior to serving as interim CEO, Ferguson held the role of Chief Strategy Officer where he played a critical role in driving the company's market and product development strategies.

Ferguson commented, "I'm honored and excited to lead Joerns as we continue to deliver value-based solutions for our customers across the care continuum. I'm grateful to the Board for their trust and to our employees for their unwavering commitment."

About Joerns Healthcare

A vertically integrated manufacturer since 1889, Joerns tenure and experience are unmatched in the delivery of long-term care equipment sales and support services. It is our mission to make affordable, accessible solutions available to restorative care providers and their patients that are effective, reliable, and safe. Visit Joerns for more information.

Media Contact:

David Moore,

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Joerns Healthcare

