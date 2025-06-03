Kanen Wealth Management Urges EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) Board To Authorize Immediate Buyback Program
|Simple Management (at cost)
|60.0
|Cash Converters Int. (at market)
|37.5
|Rich Data Corp
|6.0
|Off-balance Sheet investments
|$
|103.5
With $100 million more in proceeds than initially anticipated from the capital raise, the company is in a strong position to correct course and act decisively. The time to act is now-not months from now, not after yet another“strategic review.” Inaction at these levels would be a profound signal of weakness and indecision. We also strongly caution against a“balanced” or“measured” approach. These platitudes do nothing to repair the credibility lost from the convert settlement, nor do they instill confidence in the company's governance. Why defer action when the stock trades at a multi-year valuation trough and there is a clear, high-return use of capital available?
Assuming we can execute the repurchase at an average price of $13.75 (vs. the current $13.05), the company could retire over 7 million shares-more than offsetting the 6.1 million shares issued to settle the convert. The downside of repurchasing shares at these levels is de minimis-this is not a business in distress, and we have plenty of excess cash for tuck-in M&A. This is a business generating strong free cash flow with a clear runway for continued growth.
While the convert settlement was a misstep, you now have the chance to deliver a decisive, high-ROI action that course-corrects the narrative and reaffirms your commitment to shareholder value. Do not miss it.
We urge you to act immediately.
Sincerely,
David Kanen
President
Kanen Wealth Management, LLC


1
2 EZPW SEC Filings, KWM Calculations
