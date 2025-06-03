BPD Launches New Strategic Advisory And AI-Driven Services To Help Healthcare Leaders Stay Ahead Of What's Next
Launch of additional AI services, expanded data offerings, and Policy ICU furthers BPD's goal of delivering the future to healthcare's leading brands
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD, the home for healthcare's leading brands, announced the expansion of its strategic services to meet growing demand from health systems navigating rapid industry shifts. The firm's latest offerings include AI advisory programs, precision marketing tools, enhanced data consulting services, and a new thought leadership platform offering that is focused on healthcare policy.
This expansion builds on BPD's commitment to helping health systems move faster, act smarter, and lead more boldly through transformation.
"As the market leader in data solutions & analytics for leading healthcare systems for years, our clients want to be empowered with an enhanced toolset that allows them to drive higher ROI, move faster and work smarter," said Anne DiNapoli Block, BPD's Managing Director of Data Solutions & Analytics.
Precision Marketing & Data Solutions
BPD has also expanded its data strategy and performance offerings , including:
New Precision Marketing packages , from entry-level models to enterprise-level campaigns that drive up to 20x ROI;
Segmentation Support to enable smarter audience targeting and message customization;
A proprietary Market Assessment Tool to identify market opportunities; and
Data Consulting Services that help clients activate and interpret the full potential of their data ecosystems.
AI Consultation: Built for What's Next
BPD's new AI Consultation Suite gives marketing and communications leaders the tools they need to assess, apply, and lead with AI-responsibly and effectively. The suite includes:
Marketing AI Accelerator – Built specifically for health system marketing & communication teams, the Marketing AI Accelerator fast-tracks your AI expertise-equipping you to integrate AI into your workflows, champion organizational change, and position your team as an industry leader in an AI future. This offering includes two levels of engagement:
Core Option : An AI program focused on education. Includes training team to understand AI and how to implement best practices within a health system marketing. After six months you are at an advanced stage and beginning the transformation of work .
Pro Option : An immersive AI experience focused not just on education, but also immersing the team in actual work style and workflow changes relative to your specific environment. After six months, the team will be fully up-to-speed on AI and already implementing it .
"Today's healthcare leaders need to understand how to quickly and effectively deploy AI within their world," said Jason Brown, CEO of BPD. "To operate more efficiently. To practice their craft at the top of their license. To drive better business results."
Policy ICU: A Platform for Policy Intelligence
Also launching is Policy ICU , BPD's new offering and thought leadership platform built for healthcare CMOs, CCOs, and public affairs executives. Designed to meet rising demand for strategic insight into federal policy developments, the Policy ICU offering provides monitoring, analysis and communications recommendations of federal policy changes customized to your organization. Additionally, BPD has launched a free online resource, the Policy ICU website, which includes:
Real-time updates and weekly analysis on D.C.-driven changes that may impact healthcare organizations;
Access to BPD's communications advisors for strategic interpretation and planning; and
Peer networking and early access to content before the platform's public debut.
"Health systems have to stay ahead of the curve on understanding the ramifications of a rapidly shifting federal landscape," said Ryan Colaianni, Chief Communications Officer at BPD. "Policy ICU provides health system leaders with the insights to make more informed decisions during a time of unprecedented uncertainty."
About BPD
BPD is a marketing services firm that delivers the future to healthcare's leading brands. We provide fully integrated solutions - branding, marketing, communications and business consulting - which are technology-enabled, AI-infused, and supported by our proprietary data platform. All to ignite greatness in our clients and bring better health to more people. Our clients range from the largest health systems to prestigious academic medical centers to leading healthcare innovators and care enablers. For more information visit .
