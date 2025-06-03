Verato Launches Snowflake Native App To Power Trusted Identity Intelligence

Joint customers gain a reliable identity foundation to power better analytics and AI within the Snowflake environments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato®, the identity intelligence experts, today announced, at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , that it has launched its Trusted Identity Intelligence solution as a Snowflake Native App, on Snowflake Marketplace . As a Snowflake Native App, Verato will enable organizations to seamlessly synchronize identity data from Verato MDM CloudTM within their Snowflake environment-creating a trusted identity foundation within Snowflake for analytics and AI across a complete and trusted 360-degree view of customers.

Through this launch, Verato and Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI by solving one of the most foundational challenges in analytics and AI: delivering high-fidelity identity data for precision analytics . With timely, bidirectional data synchronization and Snowflake-native architecture, organizations can unify identity data at scale – directly inside their Snowflake environment.

"Launching Verato as a Snowflake Native App reflects our commitment to making trusted identity data easier to access, more scalable, and natively embedded in the cloud data platforms our customers already use," said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. "This Snowflake Native App removes friction, accelerates time to value, and delivers the foundation needed for AI, Customer 360, and operational excellence."

"Creating a Snowflake Native App can revolutionize how businesses innovate in the healthcare and financial services sectors," said Kieran Kennedy, VP of Data Cloud Product Partners at Snowflake. "While Snowflake advances its mission to activate global data accessibility, collaborating with partners such as Verato enables our customers to build comprehensive and reliable customer profiles directly within the Snowflake environment."

Joint customers can now leverage Verato on Snowflake Marketplace , providing them with the following benefits:



Bidirectional Sync between Verato and Snowflake for seamless exchange of accurate and up-to-date identity data to power workflows.

Native Integration within the Snowflake platform, supporting a secure, governed, and trusted architecture.

R eal-Time Identity Intelligence to power analytics, Cortex AI, and customer engagement with complete and trusted identity data. Faster Time-to-Value data ingestion without the need for ongoing engineering maintenance.

This innovative technology is already delivering a significant impact for users. Privia Health, a physician enablement organization with more than 4,800 providers nationwide, uses Verato to remove the performance bottlenecks of API-based identity resolution and eliminate the barriers to integrating identity data across more than 4 million patients. Now, all Privia Health data teams – from analytics to AI – work from the same trusted profile.

"At Privia Health, having a trusted source of identity data is mission-critical," said Chris Voigt, Chief Technology Officer of Privia Health. "With Verato, we have the power of Verato MDM Cloud directly within Snowflake."

The Snowflake Native App is available today on Snowflake Marketplace and being demoed during Snowflake Summit 2025 in San Francisco June 2-5. This app builds on Verato's leadership in cloud-native identity intelligence, trusted by more than 100 organizations across the critical industries of healthcare, life sciences, financial services, public sector and more.

About Verato

Verato, the identity intelligence experts, powers exceptional experiences everywhere by solving the problem that drives everything else - knowing who is who. Verato MDM CloudTM, the next generation of master data management, delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining the most accurate identity resolution and enrichment with advanced insights, identity verification, and AI-powered data governance. Verato reimagines MDM to be purpose-built and nimble to drive a complete and trusted 360-degree view of people, organizations, and networks across complex ecosystems with unmatched speed to value, enterprise grade performance, and customer success. More than 75% of the US population flows through Verato, powering a single source of trust for identity across the critical industries of healthcare, life sciences, financial services, public sector, and beyond. For more information, visit verato .

