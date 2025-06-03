Batteries Plus Concludes Pluscon With Empowering Celebration Of Plus Games Winners

MENAFN - PR Newswire)While many franchisors host their own version of an annual franchising convention to spark a renewed inspiration amongst their owners, PlusCon took a unique approach with the creation of the Plus Games building up excitement and encouraging franchisee engagement well before the event.

"We knew we had to break the mold of a typical franchise convention and spark some new excitement within our system, so we sought out an opportunity to shake things up and give our owners something different to look forward to attending," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus . "The result was franchisee and store engagement even beyond anything we expected. We're proud of our owners for their dedication to this new competition and we're incredibly grateful to all our corporate team for helping bring our vision to life."

PlusCon additionally encouraged franchisee connection and collaboration through an energized general session and breakout sessions offering valuable insights on strategies to achieve success. During PlusCon, Batteries Plus executives also announced the launch of a new branding campaign, Experts In Charge , aiming to celebrate the expansive expertise store owners and associates offer to consumers and businesses seeking power solutions.

Plus Games Finale: The Final Four

Since launching in November, the Plus Games all came to a head during the brand's PlusCon in Las Vegas as the Final Four store owners battled it out to the finish. In the end, Frank Meier and his team at the Batteries Plus store in Glen Ellyn, Illinois were crowned the winners of the first-ever Plus Games, outplaying 294 other franchise stores throughout the competition. Close behind and finishing in second was Richard and Kelli Epps and their store associates in Largo/Spring Hill, Florida .

Competition by the Numbers

The Plus Games not only saw a healthy competition amongst owners determined to push boundaries and further their success, but they also resulted in a noticeable difference in sales across the franchise system. During the games, stores were evaluated on performance across key metrics, including key fob sales, flashlight sales, and total sales. The top three quartile stores saw a median total sales growth of 5.9-7.4% between November 2024 and January 2025, compared to the same period the previous year. Stores in the top quartile also saw a 12.3% median increase in key fob sales during the Plus Games, compared to the same time in the previous year.

"We had a vision to redefine what you could achieve with a franchise convention, and we knocked it out of the park," said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer for Batteries Plus . "The Plus Games lit a fire across our system, and the resulting sales lift we witnessed across our top-performing stores is a testament to what's possible with a motivated, aligned, and focused franchise system."

With nearly 40 years of operational experience and more than 800 stores open and in development, Batteries Plus continues to lead the specialty battery space by delivering unmatched value to consumers and businesses alike. To learn more about franchising with Batteries Plus or become a future member of the Plus Games, please visit batteriesplusfranchise .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise .

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus