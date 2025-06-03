DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of U.S Dermatology Partners Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at U.S Dermatology Partners ("USDP"). USDP learned of suspicious activity on or about June 19, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .
About U.S Dermatology Partners
With a patient base exceeding 2 million annually, U.S. Dermatology Partners delivers a wide spectrum of skincare, from medical and surgical procedures to cosmetic treatments. Their reach includes over 100 clinics located throughout Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Virginia.
What happened?
On or about June 19, 2024, USDP discovered a cyber-attack on its network. They launched an investigation and determined that on June 19, 2024, files from their network were exfiltrated to an external destination.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
-
Names
Dates of Birth
Social Security Numbers
Driver's License Numbers
Medical Record Numbers
Health Insurance Information
Other Information Related To The Dermatology Services At One of Its Practices
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning USDP you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the USDP data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
