DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of U.S Dermatology Partners Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at U.S Dermatology Partners ("USDP"). USDP learned of suspicious activity on or about June 19, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About U.S Dermatology Partners

With a patient base exceeding 2 million annually, U.S. Dermatology Partners delivers a wide spectrum of skincare, from medical and surgical procedures to cosmetic treatments. Their reach includes over 100 clinics located throughout Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

What happened?

On or about June 19, 2024, USDP discovered a cyber-attack on its network. They launched an investigation and determined that on June 19, 2024, files from their network were exfiltrated to an external destination.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Dates of Birth

Social Security Numbers

Driver's License Numbers

Medical Record Numbers

Health Insurance Information Other Information Related To The Dermatology Services At One of Its Practices

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning USDP you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the USDP data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED