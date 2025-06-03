Healthie Launches Dev Assist: AI-Native Tooling For Rapid Healthcare App Development, Powered By The Model Context Protocol (MCP)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dev Assist turns integration into a seamless experience, so teams can instantly start building solutions that raise the standard of care," said Max Tyroler, Director of Product at Healthie. "This launch marks the beginning of Healthie's goal to deliver AI-powered tools that matter for developers, clinicians, and patients alike."

Introducing the Model Context Protocol

Healthie Dev Assist is revolutionizing healthcare development as one of the first tools to embrace the groundbreaking Model Context Protocol (MCP) - an open standard that allows AI assistants to connect directly to live data sources and development environments. As AI systems become more powerful, they remain limited by one critical flaw: isolation from real-world data. MCP addresses this by enabling secure, two-way connections between AI tools and data repositories through a universal protocol.

With MCP, developers can expose data via lightweight servers that any AI tool (or "MCP client") can access. This architecture replaces fragmented, one-off integrations with a scalable, standardized layer for connectivity. Healthie Dev Assist uses MCP to serve Healthie's GraphQL schema and real-time documentation into AI environments, enabling faster onboarding, query generation, and debugging.

"We built Healthie Dev Assist to empower developers to move as fast as the technology around them," said Cavan Klinsky, Co-founder and CTO of Healthie. "By bridging our GraphQL API with AI-native tools like Claude and VS Code, we're removing friction and enabling a new level of developer productivity in healthcare."

Key Features of Healthie Dev Assist



MCP Integration: Connects seamlessly with Claude, OpenAI (via bridge), Cursor, and any tool supporting the Model Context Protocol

GraphQL Exploration via AI: Developers can generate, debug, and modify queries and mutations directly through AI assistants

Automatic Schema Management: Keeps your environment up-to-date with Healthie's latest schema

Authentication Support: Easily access protected endpoints with secure credentials

Zero Configuration Start: Works out of the box with minimal setup Open Source: Now available for the Healthie developer community to use and extend

"AI-assisted development is reshaping how products are built, and healthcare shouldn't be left behind," added Klinsky. "With Dev Assist, anyone building with Healthie can access the same AI tooling and schema insights our internal engineering team uses every day."

A Leap Forward in Healthcare Developer Experience

Healthie Dev Assist is part of a broader push toward AI-native infrastructure for healthcare. As more health tech companies adopt GraphQL and event-driven architectures, AI-assisted development becomes not only possible-but essential. By making Healthie's robust API accessible to Claude, VS Code, and other MCP-enabled tools, Dev Assist lowers the barrier to entry for developers and enables faster iteration, integration, and innovation.

"Healthie Dev Assist made it easy to generate GraphQL queries from natural language," shared Bruno Ferrari, Head of Innovation at Light-it , a Healthie partner . "Setup was smooth, and it's especially helpful for new developers working with Healthie's API. The Cursor integration worked seamlessly and handled our project context with impressive accuracy."

"Bringing Dev Assist to the community was an easy call: innovation in healthcare moves fastest when the right tools are in everyone's hands," said Max Tyroler, Director of Product at Healthie. "By pairing MCP with our GraphQL API, development teams can quickly ship new capabilities and translate that speed into better patient care."

Availability

Healthie Dev Assist is now available as an open-source tool for any developer building in Healthie's sandbox environment. Developers can explore the repository, connect with their preferred AI tools, and start building in minutes.

To get started, review Healthie's Dev Assist docs .

