Fullcast Acquires Commissionly To Deliver Complete Sales Performance Management Platform

Fullcast is an AI-powered, end-to-end Sales Performance Management platform that empowers Go-to-Market teams to plan, execute and optimize revenue operations - from Plan to Pay.

Fullcast

Commissionly enhances Fullcast's RevOps platform with integrated sales commission management capabilities.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcast , the leading RevOps platform for end-to-end Go-to-Market (GTM) planning and execution, today announced its acquisition of Commissionly, a UK-based pioneer in cloud-based sales commission management.

This acquisition marks a major step forward in Fullcast's mission to unify every aspect of GTM operations, transforming it from a leading RevOps solution into a comprehensive sales performance management platform.

"Adding Commissionly's powerful commission engine makes Fullcast the only platform where GTM planning and sales performance execution truly live in one place," said Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood.

Post this

By integrating Commissionly's intuitive, automated commission tracking and compensation planning tools into Fullcast's RevOps platform, customers can now align sales performance and incentive structures directly with territory planning, quota setting and GTM execution. This eliminates the operational silos that often lead to misaligned incentives, payment delays and shadow accounting.

"Adding Commissionly's powerful commission engine makes Fullcast the only platform where GTM planning and sales performance execution truly live in one place," said Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood. "This acquisition enables our customers to motivate, reward and drive performance with complete visibility and trust."

Commissionly has helped sales teams automate complex commission structures across industries. Its simple and intelligent cloud-based solutions are part of Fullcast's commitment to flexibility and scalability across growing Go-to-Market teams.

"Joining Fullcast is a natural evolution of our mission to help sales teams succeed through transparency and automation," said Commissionly CEO Martin Baker. "Together, we can offer companies a seamless experience, from designing territories and setting quotas to managing commissions and rewarding top performers."

As part of the acquisition, Commissionly's product and team will be integrated into the Fullcast suite of solutions, with continued investment in both platforms. Existing Commissionly customers will continue to receive full support and benefit from enhanced capabilities through the combined solution.

"We're thrilled to bring Commissionly into Fullcast. This will make it easier for teams to connect planning with performance and actually get paid for the work they do, faster and more accurately," said Bala Balabaskaran, Cofounder and CTO of Fullcast.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact Amy Cook at [email protected] .

About Fullcast

Fullcast is an AI-powered, end-to-end Sales Performance Management platform that empowers Go-to-Market teams to plan, execute and optimize revenue operations - from Plan to Pay. Designed by RevOps leaders for RevOps leaders, Fullcast unifies strategic planning and tactical execution across sales, operations, finance and customer success. The platform comprises three integrated modules: Fullcast Plan , which facilitates territory management, quota setting and capacity planning; Fullcast Perform , which automates lead routing and policy enforcement; and Fullcast Pay , which streamlines commissions management. With real-time CRM integration and AI-driven automation, Fullcast enables dynamic adjustments to GTM strategies, enhancing sales productivity and revenue growth. For more information, please visit fullcast .

SOURCE Fullcast

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED