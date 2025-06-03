ARKEMA OBTAINS MASS BALANCE ISCC PLUS CERTIFICATION FOR WATERBORNE RESIN MANUFACTURING IN ST. CHARLES, La.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "To address climate change and preserve resources, we are gradually substituting virgin fossil feedstocks with renewable and more circular sources," said. "In addition to the segregated model, the mass balance approach enables industries to speed up CO2 emissions reduction and enhance circularity throughout the value chain.". This achievement also expands our network of certified Arkema facilities, helping companies across the value chain to reach their objectives of carbon footprint reduction."

The ISCC PLUS certification of products made at this site adds to Arkema Coating Solutions certifications worldwide. Arkema's strategy is to progressively introduce a complete range of bio-attributed specialty resins and additives, including high solids, waterborne, UV-LED -EB, and polyester powder materials.

For more information, visit our website on mass balance .

(1) The mass balance traceability chain is a method used to track the flow of materials through a production system. and attribute the inputs of a production process, to outputs of that production process through certified bookkeeping. This distinct accounting method verifies that the certified feedstock has replaced an equivalent quantity of fossil raw materials at the beginning of the supply chain and can be attributed to the product-to-be-sold, ensuring that both input and output are balanced. [source ISCC]

(2) A bio-attributed content indicates that the use of a biobased or recycled feedstock has been ascribed using a mass-balance methodology. The bio-attributed content is the % breakdown based on the ISCC+ methodology calculation. [Source Arkema]

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

