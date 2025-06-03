Washington Spectator Chooses MEI Global To Expand Content Partnerships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by veteran Capitol Hill reporter and Vietnam War critic Tristram Coffin, the reader-supported TWS covers topics from poverty in America and the social implications of the coming Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom, to the fragility of the US elections system and the ideological leaning of the Supreme Court. Accurate, fact-based coverage of serious political and social topics is more critical than ever – and TWS relishes the opportunity to partner with other platforms to find more end users who seek such reporting.

"We're excited to see how MEIG's team is able to expand our reach." – Hamilton Fish, publisher, The Washington Spectator

Post thi

"From the start, The Washington Spectator has been a beacon of progressive, uncompromising journalism," says Hamilton Fish, editor and publisher of The Washington Spectator. "We're excited to see how MEIG's team, which has a deep understanding of the current licensing landscape, is able to expand our reach by way of new distribution channels and opportunities." Fish adds, "We welcome the chance to collaborate with partners on creative ways to present our coverage of key issues to an even broader audience."

MEIG's president, Chris Broekhoff, says, "Content licensing has always been a fast-evolving industry, and technological changes are speeding that pace further. Publishers have so much to manage as it is; it can be difficult to keep up with licensing developments at the same time." Adds Broekhoff, "Our dealmaker team relishes the chance to put our expertise and experience in the service of publications like TWS that embody the importance of an independent press to thriving democratic systems and look forward to creating lasting and durable distribution partnerships on their behalf."

About Washington Spectator: Since 1971, the non-profit, reader-supported Washington Spectator has offered independent-minded readers behind-the-scenes insight into significant news stories that are under-reported or ignored by the corporate media. For additional information, please contact Hamilton Fish, Publisher at [email protected] .

About MEI Global, LLC : MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected] .

SOURCE MEI Global