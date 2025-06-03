TOMRA Collections North America Drives Service Transformation Through Early Adoption Of IFS.Ai

Global recycling leader leveraged Industrial AI embedded in IFS Cloud to achieve value fast, improving customer service and operational efficiency.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, announces that TOMRA Collections North America, a division of global recycling leader TOMRA, has achieved major operational and service performance gains since implementing IFS Cloud.

TOMRA, known for capturing over 48 billion used beverage containers annually through its 85,000+ reverse vending machine installations worldwide, has long relied on IFS technology to manage its complex, large-scale field service operations. Following a strategic upgrade in 2023 to IFS Cloud, TOMRA has embraced a new era of agility, data-based intelligence, and ongoing value through its early adoption of IFS.

At the heart of TOMRA's transformation is its field service organization-responsible for maintaining mission-critical equipment across diverse locations and climates. By standardizing systems, processes, and KPIs globally, and leveraging IFS Cloud's real-time visibility, TOMRA has significantly improved key service metrics. First-time fix rates now consistently reach 96–97%, up from 84%, and overall operational efficiency has grown by 27% since the company's initial deployment of IFS solutions.



Jay Sethuraj, Vice President, Technology, TOMRA North America, commented: "Our initial investment in IFS helped us establish a baseline and improve operational efficiency, but IFS Cloud has taken us to another level, allowing us to continually redefine what operational excellence looks like. With evergreen updates, embedded AI innovation, and deep configuration options, we're able to adapt and evolve in real time."

TOMRA's shift to IFS Cloud was fuelled by the need for an evergreen operating model-enabling the business to stay current with the latest functionality without disruptive upgrades. With updates now delivered incrementally, TOMRA can adopt new capabilities quickly, reducing update time within IFS Cloud from eight weeks to just six, and system downtime to just a matter of hours.

Choosing configuration over customization has been key to this agility. "IFS Cloud gives us the flexibility to make the solution our own without the technical debt of custom code," added Sethuraj . "It's this balance that makes the evergreen approach not only possible, but practical."

With IFS Cloud in place and TOMRA's own data available, the company implemented embedded AI features in IFS Cloud, for example the Copilot for Knowledge Search digital assistant and the What-If Scenario Explorer (WISE). These tools are transforming everything from technical troubleshooting to resource planning.



Daniel Basile, VP of Field Service, TOMRA North America, said: "WISE allows us to simulate changes to planning and scheduling in real time and immediately assess the impact. It's like having a sandbox inside production. And with Copilot, our field technicians will soon have instant access to our technical knowledge base-cutting onboarding time in half and capturing the expertise of our most seasoned employees. Rather than an employee needing 30 minutes or an hour to sift through the information of an 800-page manual, they can ask a question and in seconds it will return the answer, what page(s) it's on, and links to any supporting documents. As a business, and with the help of IFS, we've moved from firefighting to foresight. That allows us to be more consistent, more strategic, and more valuable to our customers. And that's where the real impact happens."



Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, IFS, added: "IFS Cloud and IFS give ambitious companies like TOMRA the agility, intelligence, and composability they need to thrive in a fast-changing world. Their commitment to continuous improvement, combined with our embedded AI capabilities and agents, is a blueprint for driving service innovation at scale. TOMRA is one of our Pioneer customers – organizations who want to be ahead of the curve adopting the latest releases of IFS Cloud. It is fantastic to see what they have achieved in a short period and we are proud to continue partnering with them to push the boundaries of industrial transformation."

To ensure a smooth transition to the cloud, TOMRA is working with long-term partner Infosys to accelerate time to value and benefiting from its investment in IFS Success services – an engagement framework created to support customers in achieving their desired business outcomes.



Daniel Basile said: "Leveraging IFS Success changes the dynamic of the relationship from one of a customer and provider to that of a partnership. With Success, we receive a more white-glove approach, but even more importantly, the Success team has gotten to know our business very well which gives them a true understanding of how IFS technology can best help TOMRA achieve its goals."

