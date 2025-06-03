Help AG Partners With F5 To Launch Managed App And API Protection To Tackle Rising Threats In The AI Era

Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise, has inked a strategic partnership agreement to be the first Managed Services Provider (MSP) partner for F5 in the Middle East region.

Building on a long-standing partnership with F5, Help AG has launched its next-generation Managed App and API Protection Service based on the F5 Distributed Cloud Platform. This is an always-on, cloud-delivered managed service for the AI era, designed to secure modern digital infrastructure across public, private, edge, and hybrid cloud environments.

Today's threat landscape is more complex, with malicious actors being able to access a broader attack surface as enterprises rapidly shift towards API-driven architectures, edge computing, and cloud-native applications. From automated bot attacks and API abuse to sophisticated Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attempts, the pressure on security teams has never been greater. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that many enterprises lack the knowledge and tools to protect themselves against these types of attacks

Help AG's Managed App and Application Protection service directly addresses these evolving challenges by providing multi-layered protection as a managed, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering. Backed by F5's globally recognized F5 Distributed Cloud Services and operated 24×7 by Help AG's expert SOC team, the new service enables clients to simplify operations, ensure compliance, and respond to threats in real time. Leveraging Help AG's local expertise and managed service leadership, businesses can now deploy resilient, compliant, and cost-efficient application protection.

The solution provides unified protection that includes Web Application Firewall (WAF), advanced bot mitigation, API discovery and security, plus DDoS defense; all accessible through a centralized SaaS-based management console that ensures full visibility and control. Clients benefit from flexible deployment models across regional and customer edge locations, hybrid setups, and full support and continuous tuning by Help AG's expert teams.

The launch marks a new chapter in the Help AG and F5 partnership, further strengthening their joint commitment to securing the region's digital future and helping organizations build trust in every digital interaction.

Tags#AI #F5