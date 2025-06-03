MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2025 4:28 am - Bean Capital Limited, a global investment advisory firm, has released a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ: META) strategic shift towards AI-driven advertising.

Bean Capital Limited, a global investment advisory firm, has released a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ: META) strategic shift towards AI-driven advertising. The firm highlights Meta's initiative to enable brands to fully create and target advertisements using artificial intelligence by the end of 2026. This move is poised to transform the digital advertising landscape, offering both opportunities and challenges for investors and marketers alike.

Meta's plan involves developing tools that allow advertisers to input a product image and budget goals, with AI handling the complete ad creation process-including imagery, video, text-and determining the best audience on Instagram and Facebook, as well as offering budget suggestions.

"Meta's AI-driven advertising approach represents a significant shift in how brands engage with consumers," said Elena Mak, Senior Analyst at Bean Capital Limited. "By automating the ad creation process, Meta aims to streamline operations for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises that may lack extensive marketing resources."

However, the transition to AI-generated ads has raised concerns among some brands regarding the quality and appeal of such content compared to human-created advertisements. Despite these apprehensions, Meta's advertising revenue, which accounted for over 97% of its total revenue last year, is expected to benefit from the efficiency and scalability offered by AI.

In response to the anticipated demand for AI capabilities, Meta has announced a significant increase in capital expenditures for the year, estimating between $64 billion and $72 billion to expand its AI infrastructure.

Bean Capital Limited advises investors to monitor Meta's AI developments closely, as the successful implementation of these tools could enhance the company's competitive edge in the digital advertising market. The firm's analysis suggests that while AI-driven advertising presents promising prospects, the balance between automation and creative quality will be crucial in determining long-term success.

Bean Capital Limited understand that finding the right advisor can be an arduous task. Balancing advice and guidance with your needs and wants is a fine line which can be difficult to follow given vast array of financial products investors have at their disposal.

For more information, please visit:

Media Contact:

Jessica Ford

Public Relations Manager

...