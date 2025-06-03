403
Kuwait Investment Authority Joins AI Infrastructure Partnership With UAE Company MGX
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Investment Authority joined AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) with UAE firm MGX in a strategic move to expand global collaboration and accelerate digital transformation.
The partnership reflects growing international commitment to investing in advanced infrastructure essential for sustainable AI development, Kuwait Investment Authority said in a statement to KUNA on Tuesday.
This move underscores a rising international commitment to fund cutting-edge systems that power future AI applications and highlights the pivotal role of leading regional and global investors in driving innovation, it added.
MGX, a UAE-based tech investment company founded in 2024, focuses on AI and related advanced technologies. (end)
