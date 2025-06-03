Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Investment Authority Joins AI Infrastructure Partnership With UAE Company MGX

Kuwait Investment Authority Joins AI Infrastructure Partnership With UAE Company MGX


2025-06-03 10:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Investment Authority joined AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) with UAE firm MGX in a strategic move to expand global collaboration and accelerate digital transformation.
The partnership reflects growing international commitment to investing in advanced infrastructure essential for sustainable AI development, Kuwait Investment Authority said in a statement to KUNA on Tuesday.
This move underscores a rising international commitment to fund cutting-edge systems that power future AI applications and highlights the pivotal role of leading regional and global investors in driving innovation, it added.
MGX, a UAE-based tech investment company founded in 2024, focuses on AI and related advanced technologies. (end)
nwf


MENAFN03062025000071011013ID1109630988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search