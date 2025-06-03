Endless Announces Stability AI Integration To Accelerate Decentralized AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud (Endless) aims to hasten the widespread adoption of decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) by integrating Stability AI's cutting-edge image generation capabilities with Endless' robust Web3 infrastructure.

Supported by academic resources from the University of Surrey, Endless is set to drive innovation in sectors such as creative arts and finance, paving the way for a decentralized intelligent society.

Ignite the Potential of Web3 and AI Integration

Endless is a decentralized intelligent protocol designed to bridge Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, offering developers a one-stop platform for building Web3 applications with a Web2-level user experience. Built on the Move programming language, Endless' public blockchain integrates numerous AI functionalities and plugins, positioning itself as the optimal connector between AI and Web3. Its modular framework enables developers to efficiently create Web3 AI applications, facilitating the rise of hyper-intelligent AI agent systems.

Leveraging Stable Diffusion 3.5, Stability AI's most advanced image model, and a custom Sketch-to-Image workflow developed for Endless, we aim to lower barriers to AI application development, accelerating the real-world deployment of decentralized AI solutions.

Initial Key Collaboration

Endless leveraged Stability AI's research expertise to develop a custom Sketch-to-Image workflow to enhance the depth and differentiation of its product offering. Initially launching on the Luffa application, this workflow allows Luffa's 200,000 strong userbase to easily create engaging and fun visual content to enhance their communication experience. Users, including professionals and hobbyists, can quickly draw a simple sketch and transform it into a compelling image, sticker or the like to send to friends.

Practical Applications: Empowering Creativity and Asset Ownership

Utilizing Stability AI's technology will initially target high-demand, pain-point-intensive use cases, showcasing the enhanced user experiences enabled by technical synergies. Key applications include:



Streamlined Content Creation : By integrating Stability AI's“sketch-to-image” functionality with Endless' on-chain AI infrastructure, users can transform simple sketches into high-quality, stylistically consistent images. This lowers the creative barrier, encouraging broader participation while boosting efficiency for professional creators through AI-driven style learning and automated complex draft generation.

On-Chain Assetization and Trading: Creators can leverage Stability AI's AI-generated content (AIGC) tools to produce works efficiently, then use Endless' to mint these creations as on-chain assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), ensuring verifiable ownership and seamless trading. Endless' community-driven token incentives further motivate creators to contribute high-value content to the platform.

Executive Commentary

Scott Trowbridge, Stability AI's Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships said:“It's exciting to see Stability AI's powerful generative media tools enabling developers on the Endless platform to scale creative expression across the Web3 landscape. We're eager to see the innovative applications Endless' ecosystem unlocks with this cutting-edge technology.”

Yu Xiong, Co-President of Endless and Associate Vice-President at the University of Surrey, as well as Director of its Academy for Blockchain and Metaverse Applications, added:“This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward Endless' vision of a decentralized intelligent society. By combining cutting-edge AI with Web3's trustless infrastructure, we are poised to deliver transformative innovation in finance, creative arts, and beyond.”

About Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud

Endless is a decentralized intelligent protocol connecting Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, providing developers with a streamlined platform for building secure, efficient Web3 applications while ensuring user privacy, asset security, and data autonomy. Its integrated AI capabilities enable developers to seamlessly incorporate AI into dApps or create on-chain AI agents, solidifying its role as a bridge between AI and Web3.

Website:

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Victor Lau Contact(at)endless.link